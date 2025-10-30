The live ERA price today is 0.2825 USD. Track real-time ERA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ERA price trend easily at MEXC now.The live ERA price today is 0.2825 USD. Track real-time ERA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ERA price trend easily at MEXC now.

$0.2825
-4.46%1D
ERA (ERA) Live Price Chart
ERA (ERA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.2825
24H Low
$ 0.3061
$ 0.2825
$ 0.3061
$ 2.002420427794785
$ 0.2815714145169596
-1.98%

-4.46%

-15.17%

-15.17%

ERA (ERA) real-time price is $ 0.2825. Over the past 24 hours, ERA traded between a low of $ 0.2825 and a high of $ 0.3061, showing active market volatility. ERA's all-time high price is $ 2.002420427794785, while its all-time low price is $ 0.2815714145169596.

In terms of short-term performance, ERA has changed by -1.98% over the past hour, -4.46% over 24 hours, and -15.17% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ERA (ERA) Market Information

No.558

$ 41.95M
$ 376.22K
$ 282.50M
148.50M
1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000
14.85%

ETH

The current Market Cap of ERA is $ 41.95M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 376.22K. The circulating supply of ERA is 148.50M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 282.50M.

ERA (ERA) Price History USD

Track the price changes of ERA for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.013188-4.46%
30 Days$ -0.2167-43.41%
60 Days$ -0.4716-62.54%
90 Days$ -0.7493-72.63%
ERA Price Change Today

Today, ERA recorded a change of $ -0.013188 (-4.46%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ERA 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.2167 (-43.41%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ERA 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ERA saw a change of $ -0.4716 (-62.54%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ERA 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.7493 (-72.63%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

What is ERA (ERA)

Caldera is The Internet of Rollups, a protocol that’s making crypto faster, cheaper, and more interconnected than ever before. With Caldera, projects launch dedicated blockchains, connected seamlessly—where you can move assets, trade, and interact with apps across chains without friction.

ERA is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ERA investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ERA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about ERA on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ERA buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ERA Price Prediction (USD)

How much will ERA (ERA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your ERA (ERA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for ERA.

ERA (ERA) Tokenomics

How to buy ERA (ERA)

Looking for how to buy ERA? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ERA on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ERA to Local Currencies

1 ERA(ERA) to VND
7,433.9875
1 ERA(ERA) to AUD
A$0.4294
1 ERA(ERA) to GBP
0.211875
1 ERA(ERA) to EUR
0.24295
1 ERA(ERA) to USD
$0.2825
1 ERA(ERA) to MYR
RM1.1865
1 ERA(ERA) to TRY
11.856525
1 ERA(ERA) to JPY
¥43.505
1 ERA(ERA) to ARS
ARS$405.89035
1 ERA(ERA) to RUB
22.670625
1 ERA(ERA) to INR
25.049275
1 ERA(ERA) to IDR
Rp4,708.33145
1 ERA(ERA) to PHP
16.647725
1 ERA(ERA) to EGP
￡E.13.348125
1 ERA(ERA) to BRL
R$1.517025
1 ERA(ERA) to CAD
C$0.392675
1 ERA(ERA) to BDT
34.529975
1 ERA(ERA) to NGN
410.012025
1 ERA(ERA) to COP
$1,103.515625
1 ERA(ERA) to ZAR
R.4.884425
1 ERA(ERA) to UAH
11.879125
1 ERA(ERA) to TZS
T.Sh.694.1025
1 ERA(ERA) to VES
Bs61.8675
1 ERA(ERA) to CLP
$266.115
1 ERA(ERA) to PKR
Rs79.7554
1 ERA(ERA) to KZT
149.31255
1 ERA(ERA) to THB
฿9.1643
1 ERA(ERA) to TWD
NT$8.675575
1 ERA(ERA) to AED
د.إ1.036775
1 ERA(ERA) to CHF
Fr0.226
1 ERA(ERA) to HKD
HK$2.1922
1 ERA(ERA) to AMD
֏108.11275
1 ERA(ERA) to MAD
.د.م2.60465
1 ERA(ERA) to MXN
$5.223425
1 ERA(ERA) to SAR
ريال1.059375
1 ERA(ERA) to ETB
Br43.19425
1 ERA(ERA) to KES
KSh36.496175
1 ERA(ERA) to JOD
د.أ0.2002925
1 ERA(ERA) to PLN
1.031125
1 ERA(ERA) to RON
лв1.23735
1 ERA(ERA) to SEK
kr2.66115
1 ERA(ERA) to BGN
лв0.4746
1 ERA(ERA) to HUF
Ft94.6375
1 ERA(ERA) to CZK
5.929675
1 ERA(ERA) to KWD
د.ك0.086445
1 ERA(ERA) to ILS
0.918125
1 ERA(ERA) to BOB
Bs1.94925
1 ERA(ERA) to AZN
0.48025
1 ERA(ERA) to TJS
SM2.599
1 ERA(ERA) to GEL
0.7684
1 ERA(ERA) to AOA
Kz258.936675
1 ERA(ERA) to BHD
.د.ب0.10622
1 ERA(ERA) to BMD
$0.2825
1 ERA(ERA) to DKK
kr1.816475
1 ERA(ERA) to HNL
L7.421275
1 ERA(ERA) to MUR
12.873525
1 ERA(ERA) to NAD
$4.833575
1 ERA(ERA) to NOK
kr2.839125
1 ERA(ERA) to NZD
$0.488725
1 ERA(ERA) to PAB
B/.0.2825
1 ERA(ERA) to PGK
K1.20345
1 ERA(ERA) to QAR
ر.ق1.0283
1 ERA(ERA) to RSD
дин.28.552275
1 ERA(ERA) to UZS
soʻm3,403.613675
1 ERA(ERA) to ALL
L23.4927
1 ERA(ERA) to ANG
ƒ0.505675
1 ERA(ERA) to AWG
ƒ0.505675
1 ERA(ERA) to BBD
$0.565
1 ERA(ERA) to BAM
KM0.4746
1 ERA(ERA) to BIF
Fr835.635
1 ERA(ERA) to BND
$0.364425
1 ERA(ERA) to BSD
$0.2825
1 ERA(ERA) to JMD
$45.140675
1 ERA(ERA) to KHR
1,134.53695
1 ERA(ERA) to KMF
Fr119.4975
1 ERA(ERA) to LAK
6,141.304225
1 ERA(ERA) to LKR
රු85.995825
1 ERA(ERA) to MDL
L4.788375
1 ERA(ERA) to MGA
Ar1,266.81475
1 ERA(ERA) to MOP
P2.26
1 ERA(ERA) to MVR
4.32225
1 ERA(ERA) to MWK
MK490.451075
1 ERA(ERA) to MZN
MT18.054575
1 ERA(ERA) to NPR
रु39.8438
1 ERA(ERA) to PYG
2,003.49
1 ERA(ERA) to RWF
Fr409.9075
1 ERA(ERA) to SBD
$2.324975
1 ERA(ERA) to SCR
3.918275
1 ERA(ERA) to SRD
$10.9158
1 ERA(ERA) to SVC
$2.46905
1 ERA(ERA) to SZL
L4.833575
1 ERA(ERA) to TMT
m0.991575
1 ERA(ERA) to TND
د.ت0.82942
1 ERA(ERA) to TTD
$1.912525
1 ERA(ERA) to UGX
Sh984.23
1 ERA(ERA) to XAF
Fr159.6125
1 ERA(ERA) to XCD
$0.76275
1 ERA(ERA) to XOF
Fr159.6125
1 ERA(ERA) to XPF
Fr28.815
1 ERA(ERA) to BWP
P3.760075
1 ERA(ERA) to BZD
$0.567825
1 ERA(ERA) to CVE
$26.781
1 ERA(ERA) to DJF
Fr50.0025
1 ERA(ERA) to DOP
$18.13085
1 ERA(ERA) to DZD
د.ج36.716525
1 ERA(ERA) to FJD
$0.63845
1 ERA(ERA) to GNF
Fr2,456.3375
1 ERA(ERA) to GTQ
Q2.161125
1 ERA(ERA) to GYD
$59.099
1 ERA(ERA) to ISK
kr34.7475

For a more in-depth understanding of ERA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ERA Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ERA

How much is ERA (ERA) worth today?
The live ERA price in USD is 0.2825 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current ERA to USD price?
The current price of ERA to USD is $ 0.2825. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of ERA?
The market cap for ERA is $ 41.95M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of ERA?
The circulating supply of ERA is 148.50M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ERA?
ERA achieved an ATH price of 2.002420427794785 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ERA?
ERA saw an ATL price of 0.2815714145169596 USD.
What is the trading volume of ERA?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ERA is $ 376.22K USD.
Will ERA go higher this year?
ERA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ERA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
