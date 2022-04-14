TEH EPIK DUCK (EPIK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TEH EPIK DUCK (EPIK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

TEH EPIK DUCK (EPIK) Information Memecoin created on a livestream by Mando (@rektmando) as a joke using pump.fun which ended up blowing up in popularity. The meme is related to a duck which was popular in gaming circles 15 years ago. Official Website: https://epikduckcoin.com/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/3BgwJ8b7b9hHX4sgfZ2KJhv9496CoVfsMK2YePevsBRw Buy EPIK Now!

TEH EPIK DUCK (EPIK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for TEH EPIK DUCK (EPIK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.043943 $ 0.043943 $ 0.043943 All-Time Low: $ 0.001254185296328304 $ 0.001254185296328304 $ 0.001254185296328304 Current Price: $ 0.005 $ 0.005 $ 0.005 Learn more about TEH EPIK DUCK (EPIK) price

TEH EPIK DUCK (EPIK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TEH EPIK DUCK (EPIK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EPIK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EPIK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EPIK's tokenomics, explore EPIK token's live price!

How to Buy EPIK Interested in adding TEH EPIK DUCK (EPIK) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy EPIK, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy EPIK on MEXC now!

TEH EPIK DUCK (EPIK) Price History Analysing the price history of EPIK helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore EPIK Price History now!

EPIK Price Prediction Want to know where EPIK might be heading? Our EPIK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See EPIK token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!