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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on TEH EPIK DUCK, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on TEH EPIK DUCK, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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TEH EPIK DUCK (EPIK) Technical Analysis Today

TEH EPIK DUCK (EPIK) Technical Analysis Today

The TEH EPIK DUCK Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into EPIK's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about TEH EPIK DUCK's analysis below.

TEH EPIK DUCK (EPIK) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.00533--+6.70%+33.25%+33.25%
Know more about TEH EPIK DUCK Price

TEH EPIK DUCK Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of TEH EPIK DUCK across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 17
Neutral 1
Buy 8
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 14Neutral 0Buy 0
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 1Buy 8
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.005251
0.005246
R2
0.005246
0.005243
R1
0.005244
0.005242
PP
0.005239
0.005239
S1
0.005237
0.005236
S2
0.005232
0.005235
S3
0.00523
0.005232

TEH EPIK DUCK Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.00M
$0.02 M
$0.03 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.00 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.00 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.01 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.01 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

TEH EPIK DUCK Capital Flow

Net InflowEPIKUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about TEH EPIK DUCK

Trade TEH EPIK DUCK (EPIK) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live TEH EPIK DUCK price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
EPIK/USDT
$0.00533
$0.00533$0.00533
-2.13%
10.53M (USDT)
EPIK/USD1
$0.005213
$0.005213$0.005213
-3.28%
10.29M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

EPIK-to-USD Calculator

Amount

EPIK
EPIK
USD
USD

1 EPIK = 0.00533 USD