Epic Chain (EPIC) Technical Analysis Today The Epic Chain Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into EPIC's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Epic Chain's analysis below. Sign Up

Epic Chain (EPIC) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.342 -- -20.49% -22.15% +8.50%

Epic Chain Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Epic Chain across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 15 Neutral 4 Buy 7 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 9 Neutral 0 Buy 5 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 6 Neutral 4 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.3415 0.3415 R2 0.3415 0.3414 R1 0.3414 0.3414 PP 0.3414 0.3414 S1 0.3413 0.3413 S2 0.3413 0.3413 S3 0.3412 0.3413

Epic Chain Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.48M $5.58 M $6.06 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.22 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.23 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.86 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.86 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Epic Chain Capital Flow Net Inflow EPICUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.03 M 0.34 2026-08-17 -$0.02 M 0.35 2026-08-16 -$0.02 M 0.36 2026-08-15 -$0.07 M 0.34 2026-08-14 -$0.04 M 0.35 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Epic Chain (EPIC) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Epic Chain price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume EPIC / USDT $0.342 $0.342 $0.342 -2.22% 439.04K (USDT) Trade EPIC / USDC $0.3415 $0.3415 $0.3415 -2.23% 155.65K (USDT) Trade