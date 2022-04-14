EON Marketplace (EON) Tokenomics Discover key insights into EON Marketplace (EON), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

EON Marketplace (EON) Information EON is a distributed computing power protocol who self-owns over 120qt A100. EON marketplace offers cost-effective, stable services through proprietary D-Nano technology, outperforming competitors like io.net. It facilitates a seamless setup process, ensuring that participants can effortlessly join the network. Official Website: https://eonchain.xyz Whitepaper: https://eon-marketplace.gitbook.io/eon-documentation Block Explorer: https://explorer.wodrpc.org/#/token/0x31ce96ae990c374a567b3df38ee4c1d27e630f8c Buy EON Now!

EON Marketplace (EON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for EON Marketplace (EON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 4.3 $ 4.3 $ 4.3 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.004 $ 0.004 $ 0.004 Learn more about EON Marketplace (EON) price

EON Marketplace (EON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of EON Marketplace (EON) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EON tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EON tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EON's tokenomics, explore EON token's live price!

How to Buy EON Interested in adding EON Marketplace (EON) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy EON, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy EON on MEXC now!

EON Marketplace (EON) Price History Analysing the price history of EON helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore EON Price History now!

EON Price Prediction Want to know where EON might be heading? Our EON price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See EON token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!