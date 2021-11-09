ENS (ENS) Technical Analysis Today The ENS Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ENS's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about ENS's analysis below. Sign Up

ENS (ENS) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $3.813 -- -8.72% -14.95% -38.80%

ENS Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of ENS across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 18 Neutral 2 Buy 6 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 2 Buy 6 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 3.8106 3.8093 R2 3.8093 3.8085 R1 3.8086 3.808 PP 3.8073 3.8073 S1 3.8066 3.8065 S2 3.8053 3.806 S3 3.8046 3.8053

ENS Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.03M $10.31 M $10.27 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.05M 3-Day Active Buys $0.34 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.39 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.07M 7-Day Active Buys $0.80 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.88 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. ENS Capital Flow Net Inflow ENSUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.13 M 3.81 2026-08-17 -$0.37 M 3.93 2026-08-16 -$0.02 M 4.03 2026-08-15 $0.09 M 4.07 2026-08-14 -$0.11 M 4.04 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade ENS (ENS) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live ENS price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ENS / USDT $3.816 $3.816 $3.816 -2.77% 14.86K (USDT) Trade ENS / USDC $3.806 $3.806 $3.806 -3.21% 6.70K (USDT) Trade