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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Enjin, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Enjin, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Enjin (ENJ) Technical Analysis Today

Enjin (ENJ) Technical Analysis Today

The Enjin Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ENJ's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Enjin's analysis below.

Enjin (ENJ) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.02364---4.18%-15.40%-47.11%
Know more about Enjin Price

Enjin Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Enjin across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 8
Neutral 4
Buy 14
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 2Buy 12
Technical Indicators:SellSell 8Neutral 2Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.02359
0.02359
R2
0.02359
0.02358
R1
0.02358
0.02358
PP
0.02358
0.02358
S1
0.02357
0.02357
S2
0.02357
0.02357
S3
0.02356
0.02357

Enjin Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
1.53M
$6.19 M
$4.66 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.02M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.13 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.11 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.53 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.53 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Enjin Capital Flow

Net InflowENJUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.01 M0.02
2026-08-17$0.01 M0.02
2026-08-16-$0.01 M0.02
2026-08-15-$0.01 M0.02
2026-08-14-$0.01 M0.02

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Enjin

Trade Enjin (ENJ) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Enjin price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ENJ/USDT
$0.02361
$0.02361$0.02361
-0.71%
2.33M (USDT)
ENJ/USDC
$0.0236
$0.0236$0.0236
-0.71%
2.24M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ENJ-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ENJ
ENJ
USD
USD

1 ENJ = 0.02364 USD