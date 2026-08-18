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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Ethena, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Ethena, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Ethena (ENA) Technical Analysis Today

Ethena (ENA) Technical Analysis Today

The Ethena Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ENA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Ethena's analysis below.

Ethena (ENA) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.0829---8.12%+2.93%-21.55%
Know more about Ethena Price

AI Daily Analysis for Ethena

Ethena Analysis 2026-07-29

  • Significant Net Capital Outflow: ENA recorded net capital outflows on 6 of the past 7 days, with cumulative outflows exceeding 2.1 million USDT in the last two days, indicating continued withdrawal by major funds and downward pressure on price.
  • Extreme Long/Short Imbalance: The long-to-short ratio for contract positions has reached 5.91, while that of elite accounts stands at 6.94. Market bullish sentiment is overly crowded, significantly increasing the risk of a long squeeze.
  • Funding Rate Turns Negative: The current contract funding rate is -0.0147%, suggesting bears are dominant and the market is in an overbought correction phase, with short-term prices facing further downside adjustment.

Ethena Analysis 2026-07-28

  • Intensified Selling Pressure from Whales: Over 300 million ENA tokens have flowed into exchanges in the past month. Coupled with the unlocking of over 11 million tokens in early August (approximately $9.56 million), market supply pressure is high, and ENA price is expected to face downward pressure.
  • Crowded Long Positions in Futures: The long/short ratio for elite accounts has reached as high as 6.51, and the retail investor ratio stands at 5.30, indicating extreme bullish sentiment. However, recent active trading volume shows bear dominance, posing risks of a long/short squeeze or a pullback.
  • Sell-the-News Effect on Fundamentals: Despite institutional positives such as BlackRock Aladdin integration and Coinbase partnerships, net capital flow data indicates consecutive days of net outflows (e.g., -$2.76 million outflow on July 24), reflecting a classic 'sell the news' market behavior.

Ethena Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Ethena across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 11
Neutral 4
Buy 11
Moving Averages:BuySell 4Neutral 1Buy 9
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 3Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.08301
0.08299
R2
0.08299
0.08296
R1
0.08295
0.08295
PP
0.08293
0.08293
S1
0.08289
0.0829
S2
0.08287
0.08289
S3
0.08283
0.08287

Ethena Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-1.33M
$28.79 M
$30.12 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$12.32 M
3-Day Active Sells
$12.32 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
1.19M
7-Day Active Buys
$37.82 M
7-Day Active Sells
$36.63 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Ethena Capital Flow

Net InflowENAUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.02 M0.08
2026-08-17-$0.16 M0.08
2026-08-16-$0.31 M0.08
2026-08-15$0.07 M0.09
2026-08-14-$0.01 M0.08

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Ethena

Trade Ethena (ENA) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Ethena price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ENA/USDT
$0.0829
$0.0829$0.0829
-1.14%
2.56M (USDT)
ENA/USDC
$0.08284
$0.08284$0.08284
-1.01%
675.80K (USDT)
ENA/USDE
$0.08302
$0.08302$0.08302
-0.80%
636.61K (USDT)
ENA/USD1
$0.08306
$0.08306$0.08306
-0.89%
675.89K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ENA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ENA
ENA
USD
USD

1 ENA = 0.0829 USD