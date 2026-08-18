Ethena (ENA) Technical Analysis Today
Ethena (ENA) Price Change
|Current Price
|24H
|7 Days
|30 Days
|90 Days
|$0.0829
|--
|-8.12%
|+2.93%
|-21.55%
AI Daily Analysis for Ethena
Ethena Analysis 2026-07-29
- Significant Net Capital Outflow: ENA recorded net capital outflows on 6 of the past 7 days, with cumulative outflows exceeding 2.1 million USDT in the last two days, indicating continued withdrawal by major funds and downward pressure on price.
- Extreme Long/Short Imbalance: The long-to-short ratio for contract positions has reached 5.91, while that of elite accounts stands at 6.94. Market bullish sentiment is overly crowded, significantly increasing the risk of a long squeeze.
- Funding Rate Turns Negative: The current contract funding rate is -0.0147%, suggesting bears are dominant and the market is in an overbought correction phase, with short-term prices facing further downside adjustment.
Ethena Analysis 2026-07-28
- Intensified Selling Pressure from Whales: Over 300 million ENA tokens have flowed into exchanges in the past month. Coupled with the unlocking of over 11 million tokens in early August (approximately $9.56 million), market supply pressure is high, and ENA price is expected to face downward pressure.
- Crowded Long Positions in Futures: The long/short ratio for elite accounts has reached as high as 6.51, and the retail investor ratio stands at 5.30, indicating extreme bullish sentiment. However, recent active trading volume shows bear dominance, posing risks of a long/short squeeze or a pullback.
- Sell-the-News Effect on Fundamentals: Despite institutional positives such as BlackRock Aladdin integration and Coinbase partnerships, net capital flow data indicates consecutive days of net outflows (e.g., -$2.76 million outflow on July 24), reflecting a classic 'sell the news' market behavior.
Ethena Technical Indicators
Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Ethena across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.
|Moving Averages:
|Buy
|Sell 4
|Neutral 1
|Buy 9
|Technical Indicators:
|Sell
|Sell 7
|Neutral 3
|Buy 2
Ethena Market Signals
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
Ethena Capital Flow
|History
|Net Inflow
|Price
|2026-08-18
|-$0.02 M
|0.08
|2026-08-17
|-$0.16 M
|0.08
|2026-08-16
|-$0.31 M
|0.08
|2026-08-15
|$0.07 M
|0.09
|2026-08-14
|-$0.01 M
|0.08
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
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Disclaimer
The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.