Ethena Logo

Ethena Price(ENA)

USD

Ethena (ENA) Live Price Chart

$0.3093
$0.3093$0.3093
-2.70%(1D)

ENA Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Ethena (ENA) today is 0.3095 USD with a current market cap of $ 1.72B USD. ENA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ethena Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 15.54M USD
- Ethena price change within the day is -2.70%
- It has a circulating supply of 5.55B USD

Get real-time price updates of the ENA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ENA price information.

ENA Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Ethena for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.008583-2.70%
30 Days$ -0.0595-16.13%
60 Days$ -0.1473-32.25%
90 Days$ -0.5262-62.97%
Ethena Price Change Today

Today, ENA recorded a change of $ -0.008583 (-2.70%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Ethena 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0595 (-16.13%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Ethena 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ENA saw a change of $ -0.1473 (-32.25%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Ethena 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.5262 (-62.97%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ENA Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Ethena: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.3044
$ 0.3044$ 0.3044

$ 0.3341
$ 0.3341$ 0.3341

$ 1.521
$ 1.521$ 1.521

-0.93%

-2.70%

+7.42%

ENA Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.72B
$ 1.72B$ 1.72B

$ 15.54M
$ 15.54M$ 15.54M

5.55B
5.55B 5.55B

What is Ethena (ENA)

Ethena is a synthetic dollar protocol built on Ethereum that will provide a crypto-native solution for money not reliant on traditional banking system infrastructure.

Ethena is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Ethena investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ENA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Ethena on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Ethena buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Ethena Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Ethena, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ENA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Ethena price prediction page.

Ethena Price History

Tracing ENA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ENA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Ethena price history page.

How to buy Ethena (ENA)

Looking for how to buy Ethena? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Ethena on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ENA to Local Currencies

1 ENA to VND
7,935.8895
1 ENA to AUD
A$0.48901
1 ENA to GBP
0.232125
1 ENA to EUR
0.269265
1 ENA to USD
$0.3095
1 ENA to MYR
RM1.364895
1 ENA to TRY
11.77338
1 ENA to JPY
¥44.32659
1 ENA to RUB
25.45328
1 ENA to INR
26.632475
1 ENA to IDR
Rp5,158.33127
1 ENA to KRW
440.254465
1 ENA to PHP
17.656975
1 ENA to EGP
￡E.15.77831
1 ENA to BRL
R$1.80748
1 ENA to CAD
C$0.42711
1 ENA to BDT
37.601155
1 ENA to NGN
496.787735
1 ENA to UAH
12.77616
1 ENA to VES
Bs21.9745
1 ENA to PKR
Rs86.81475
1 ENA to KZT
160.27767
1 ENA to THB
฿10.38682
1 ENA to TWD
NT$10.02161
1 ENA to AED
د.إ1.135865
1 ENA to CHF
Fr0.250695
1 ENA to HKD
HK$2.398625
1 ENA to MAD
.د.م2.86597
1 ENA to MXN
$6.211665

Ethena Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Ethena, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Ethena Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ethena

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners

For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

April 14, 2025

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards

MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!

April 14, 2025

What is Tether (USDT)? Complete Guide to the Top Stablecoin in Crypto

This comprehensive guide explores Tether’s mechanics, historical development, and pivotal role in modern cryptocurrency markets—examining its technical infrastructure, market dominance, practical applications, and the controversies that have shaped it. Whether you’re a trader, investor, or crypto enthusiast, this guide provides the essential knowledge to understand this critical piece of cryptocurrency infrastructure with confidence.

April 14, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

ENA
USD

1 ENA = 0.3095 USD

Trade

ENAUSDT
$0.3095
$0.3095$0.3095
-2.43%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee