Emerald (EMRLD) Information The Emerald Co project is a first mover in this space giving users revenue share opportunities from several sources such as profits from the emerald mines, wholesale and retail sales of emeralds, rental and auction profits of high-end luxury jewelry, providing the real-world connection to real-world assets. Own part of the process, and be part of the Emerald Empire. Official Website: https://emeraldco.io Whitepaper: https://docsend.com/view/gi3fgye83v68g4e2 Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xebb1afb0a4ddc9b1f84d9aa72ff956cd1c1eb4be Buy EMRLD Now!

Emerald (EMRLD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Emerald (EMRLD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.14M $ 1.14M $ 1.14M All-Time High: $ 0.049 $ 0.049 $ 0.049 All-Time Low: $ 0.000493232335467021 $ 0.000493232335467021 $ 0.000493232335467021 Current Price: $ 0.001137 $ 0.001137 $ 0.001137 Learn more about Emerald (EMRLD) price

Emerald (EMRLD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Emerald (EMRLD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EMRLD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EMRLD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EMRLD's tokenomics, explore EMRLD token's live price!

