What is Elixir (ELX)

The Elixir network is a new primitive, purpose-built to power the next generation of institutional liquidity. Elixir powers deUSD – a fully collateralized, yield-bearing synthetic dollar. Elixir is the most widely adopted network by RWAs: exclusively bringing funds from BlackRock, Hamilton Lane, and others to DeFi for the first time through deUSD. The Elixir network is secured by 30,000+ global validators.

Elixir is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Elixir investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check ELX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Elixir on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Elixir buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Elixir Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Elixir, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ELX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Elixir price prediction page.

Elixir Price History

Tracing ELX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ELX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Elixir price history page.

How to buy Elixir (ELX)

Looking for how to buy Elixir? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Elixir on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ELX to Local Currencies

1 ELX to VND ₫ 2,515.3821 1 ELX to AUD A$ 0.154998 1 ELX to GBP ￡ 0.073575 1 ELX to EUR € 0.085347 1 ELX to USD $ 0.0981 1 ELX to MYR RM 0.432621 1 ELX to TRY ₺ 3.731724 1 ELX to JPY ¥ 14.049882 1 ELX to RUB ₽ 8.067744 1 ELX to INR ₹ 8.441505 1 ELX to IDR Rp 1,634.999346 1 ELX to KRW ₩ 139.544307 1 ELX to PHP ₱ 5.596605 1 ELX to EGP ￡E. 5.001138 1 ELX to BRL R$ 0.572904 1 ELX to CAD C$ 0.135378 1 ELX to BDT ৳ 11.918169 1 ELX to NGN ₦ 157.463253 1 ELX to UAH ₴ 4.049568 1 ELX to VES Bs 6.9651 1 ELX to PKR Rs 27.51705 1 ELX to KZT ₸ 50.802066 1 ELX to THB ฿ 3.292236 1 ELX to TWD NT$ 3.176478 1 ELX to AED د.إ 0.360027 1 ELX to CHF Fr 0.079461 1 ELX to HKD HK$ 0.760275 1 ELX to MAD .د.م 0.908406 1 ELX to MXN $ 1.968867

Elixir Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Elixir, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Elixir What is the price of Elixir (ELX) today? The live price of Elixir (ELX) is 0.0981 USD . What is the market cap of Elixir (ELX)? The current market cap of Elixir is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ELX by its real-time market price of 0.0981 USD . What is the circulating supply of Elixir (ELX)? The current circulating supply of Elixir (ELX) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Elixir (ELX)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Elixir (ELX) is 1 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Elixir (ELX)? The 24-hour trading volume of Elixir (ELX) is $ 58.74K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!