HeyElsa Price(ELSA)
The live HeyElsa (ELSA) price today is ￡ 0,0416, with a 2,23% change over the past 24 hours. The current ELSA to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0,0416 per ELSA.
HeyElsa currently ranks #894 by market capitalisation at ￡ 10.63M, with a circulating supply of 255.65M ELSA. During the last 24 hours, ELSA traded between ￡ 0,04147 (low) and ￡ 0,04289 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0,304028475326969095, while the all-time low was ￡ 0,0303652481113828223.
In short-term performance, ELSA moved -0,53% in the last hour and -29,58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 69.55K.
No.894
25,56%
BASE
The current Market Cap of HeyElsa is ￡ 10.63M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 69.55K. The circulating supply of ELSA is 255.65M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 41,60M.
-0,53%
-2,23%
-29,58%
-29,58%
Track the price changes of HeyElsa for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0,0006927
|-2,23%
|30 Days
|￡ -0,00917
|-18,07%
|60 Days
|￡ -0,00557
|-11,81%
|90 Days
|￡ -0,02429
|-36,87%
Today, ELSA recorded a change of ￡ -0,0006927 (-2,23%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0,00917 (-18,07%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, ELSA saw a change of ￡ -0,00557 (-11,81%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0,02429 (-36,87%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of HeyElsa (ELSA)?
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This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate HeyElsa recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the ELSA market: bearish, bullish 40% | bearish 60%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Dead Cross
|K < D
|Short-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
|EMA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|StochRSI
|< 20
|Oversold Zone
|Short-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
|MACD
|Dead Cross
|DIF < DEA
|Bearish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Oversold
|< 30
|Falling slightly fast, short-term may rebound.
|MA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|Pivot Point
|Pivot ≤ Price ≤ R1
|Between Pivot‑R1
|Just left central pivot, moderately high position.
ELSA_USDT is trading above the central level of 0.04213 on the 4-hour timeframe. The price remains below the R1 resistance level at 0.04293. According to the pivot system, the price is currently near the upper boundary of a consolidation range. All moving average indicators are signaling a buy setup. The MACD indicator continues to show a death cross pattern, while the RSI has entered oversold territory. The fast and slow momentum indicators exhibit directional divergence, with short-term momentum leaning toward bearish pressure. Volatility is trending downward. The immediate resistance lies at 0.04293, approximately 0.00017 away from the current price. Immediate support is found at 0.04213, about 0.00063 away from the current price. Further reference support is located at the S1 level of 0.04157, roughly 0.00119 away from the current price. Meanwhile, the key resistance level at R2 stands at 0.04349, approximately 0.00073 away from the current price. Crucially, the pivotal point at 0.04213 acts as a critical threshold between bullish and bearish conditions. A breakout above R1 could potentially test the R2 zone, whereas a move below the central level would likely push the price toward the S1 level.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of HeyElsa could potentially see a growth of 0,00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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HeyElsa is an AI-powered on-chain execution platform that enables users to interact with crypto and DeFi using natural language. By transforming user intent into secure, end-to-end blockchain transactions, HeyElsa abstracts technical complexity across chains and protocols, making trading, bridging, staking, and automation seamless, safe, and accessible for both everyday users and advanced traders.
For a more in-depth understanding of HeyElsa, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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