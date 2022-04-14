Elaria (ELR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Elaria (ELR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Elaria (ELR) Information Elaria (ELR) is a blockchain-powered gaming project that brings a rich, immersive fantasy world to life through strategic gameplay and token-driven mechanics. Inspired by the lore of classic trading card games, Elaria introduces players to the mystical realm of Mytherra, where powerful sorcerers known as Planescallers compete to restore balance to the shattered magic of the universe. Official Website: https://www.elaria.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://elaria-kingdom.gitbook.io/elaria-whitepaper Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xFf62028B335Eb08532F142188d45aBeEE2428259 Buy ELR Now!

Elaria (ELR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Elaria (ELR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 2.2 $ 2.2 $ 2.2 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.0000001819 $ 0.0000001819 $ 0.0000001819 Learn more about Elaria (ELR) price

Elaria (ELR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Elaria (ELR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ELR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ELR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ELR's tokenomics, explore ELR token's live price!

