Elderglade (ELDE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Elderglade (ELDE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Elderglade (ELDE) Information Elderglade is a next-generation Web3 fantasy game ecosystem that combines two of gaming’s most successful genres. It creates a unique hybrid model that supports both high-volume user acquisition and deep, long-session engagement. The ecosystem is accessible via LINE, Telegram, native mobile apps (iOS and Android), and browser, enabling frictionless onboarding at massive scale. Official Website: https://elderglade.com/ Whitepaper: https://elderglade.gitbook.io/elderglade-whitepaper Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x799a290f9cc4085a0ce5b42b5f2c30193a7a872b Buy ELDE Now!

Elderglade (ELDE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Elderglade (ELDE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.36M $ 1.36M $ 1.36M Total Supply: $ 400.00M $ 400.00M $ 400.00M Circulating Supply: $ 122.42M $ 122.42M $ 122.42M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.44M $ 4.44M $ 4.44M All-Time High: $ 0.48599 $ 0.48599 $ 0.48599 All-Time Low: $ 0.01003466487808813 $ 0.01003466487808813 $ 0.01003466487808813 Current Price: $ 0.01109 $ 0.01109 $ 0.01109 Learn more about Elderglade (ELDE) price

Elderglade (ELDE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Elderglade (ELDE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ELDE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ELDE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ELDE's tokenomics, explore ELDE token's live price!

How to Buy ELDE Interested in adding Elderglade (ELDE) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy ELDE, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy ELDE on MEXC now!

Elderglade (ELDE) Price History Analysing the price history of ELDE helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore ELDE Price History now!

ELDE Price Prediction Want to know where ELDE might be heading? Our ELDE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ELDE token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!