What is Ekta (EKTA)

Ekta is an EVM compatible layer 1 mainnet which bridges traditional industries, businesses, and assets onto blockchain through their self-developed NFT marketplace, hybrid exchange, and metaverse. Their mission is to bring the next million people on-chain, enable sustainable long term value, and empower everyone to profit with purpose.

Ekta Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Ekta, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of EKTA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Ekta price prediction page.

Ekta Price History

Tracing EKTA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing EKTA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Ekta price history page.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ekta What is the price of Ekta (EKTA) today? The live price of Ekta (EKTA) is 0.0006452 USD . What is the market cap of Ekta (EKTA)? The current market cap of Ekta is $ 22.43K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of EKTA by its real-time market price of 0.0006452 USD . What is the circulating supply of Ekta (EKTA)? The current circulating supply of Ekta (EKTA) is 34.77M USD . What was the highest price of Ekta (EKTA)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Ekta (EKTA) is 90 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Ekta (EKTA)? The 24-hour trading volume of Ekta (EKTA) is $ 990.15 USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

