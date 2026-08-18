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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on EigenLayer, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on EigenLayer, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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EigenLayer (EIGEN) Technical Analysis Today

EigenLayer (EIGEN) Technical Analysis Today

The EigenLayer Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into EIGEN's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about EigenLayer's analysis below.

EigenLayer (EIGEN) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.171---4.21%-26.23%-9.05%
Know more about EigenLayer Price

EigenLayer Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of EigenLayer across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Buy
Sell 2
Neutral 9
Buy 15
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 3Buy 11
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 2Neutral 6Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.1711
0.171
R2
0.171
0.1709
R1
0.1709
0.1709
PP
0.1708
0.1708
S1
0.1707
0.1707
S2
0.1706
0.1707
S3
0.1705
0.1706

EigenLayer Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.27M
$3.18 M
$3.45 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.08M
3-Day Active Buys
$1.10 M
3-Day Active Sells
$1.18 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.08M
7-Day Active Buys
$3.06 M
7-Day Active Sells
$2.98 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

EigenLayer Capital Flow

Net InflowEIGENUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.02 M0.17
2026-08-17-$0.07 M0.17
2026-08-16-$0.06 M0.17
2026-08-15$0.00 M0.17
2026-08-14-$0.11 M0.17

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about EigenLayer

Trade EigenLayer (EIGEN) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live EigenLayer price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
EIGEN/USDT
$0.171
$0.171$0.171
+0.05%
414.03K (USDT)
EIGEN/USDC
$0.1711
$0.1711$0.1711
+0.23%
332.56K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

EIGEN-to-USD Calculator

Amount

EIGEN
EIGEN
USD
USD

1 EIGEN = 0.171 USD