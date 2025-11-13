EtherFloki (EFLOKI) Tokenomics
EtherFloki (EFLOKI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
EtherFloki (EFLOKI) Information
Join the Bored Dog Club’s epic raid! EFLOKI is the fiercest Floki memecoin, with 50% supply BURNED and a wild Viking community ready to conquer the crypto moon! HODL tight, meme hard, and let’s pillage the charts!
EtherFloki (EFLOKI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of EtherFloki (EFLOKI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EFLOKI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EFLOKI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Analysing the price history of EFLOKI helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
