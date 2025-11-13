Edwin (EDWIN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Edwin (EDWIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Edwin (EDWIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $850.00K
Total Supply: 1.00B
Circulating Supply: 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $850.00K
All-Time High: $0.00695
All-Time Low: $0.000137537924593378
Current Price: $0.00085

Edwin (EDWIN) Information Edwin connects your favorite AI assistants directly to DeFi protocols. By providing a secure bridge and handling blockchain operations invisibly, Edwin allows ChatGPT, Claude, and other AI interfaces to manage your investments, giving you access to tomorrow's trading interface. Edwin connects your favorite AI assistants directly to DeFi protocols. By providing a secure bridge and handling blockchain operations invisibly, Edwin allows ChatGPT, Claude, and other AI interfaces to manage your investments, giving you access to tomorrow's trading interface. Official Website: https://edwin.finance/ Whitepaper: https://docs.edwin.finance/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/GPrg1CgbBvAJS2SCuf9gF7NmQYsWudfyfWy5SUzypump

Edwin (EDWIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Edwin (EDWIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EDWIN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EDWIN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EDWIN's tokenomics, explore EDWIN token's live price!

How to Buy EDWIN

Interested in adding Edwin (EDWIN) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy EDWIN, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

Edwin (EDWIN) Price History

Analysing the price history of EDWIN helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

EDWIN Price Prediction

Want to know where EDWIN might be heading? Our EDWIN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

