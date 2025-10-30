What is Edwin (EDWIN)

Edwin connects your favorite AI assistants directly to DeFi protocols. By providing a secure bridge and handling blockchain operations invisibly, Edwin allows ChatGPT, Claude, and other AI interfaces to manage your investments, giving you access to tomorrow's trading interface. Edwin connects your favorite AI assistants directly to DeFi protocols. By providing a secure bridge and handling blockchain operations invisibly, Edwin allows ChatGPT, Claude, and other AI interfaces to manage your investments, giving you access to tomorrow's trading interface.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Edwin How much is Edwin (EDWIN) worth today? The live EDWIN price in USD is 0.000954 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current EDWIN to USD price? $ 0.000954 . Check out The current price of EDWIN to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Edwin? The market cap for EDWIN is $ 954.00K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of EDWIN? The circulating supply of EDWIN is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of EDWIN? EDWIN achieved an ATH price of 0.01385086645919871 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of EDWIN? EDWIN saw an ATL price of 0.000137537924593378 USD . What is the trading volume of EDWIN? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for EDWIN is $ 35.33K USD . Will EDWIN go higher this year? EDWIN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out EDWIN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 10-28 21:35:49 Industry Updates Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day 10-28 14:23:33 Industry Updates Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89% 10-27 21:40:25 Industry Updates CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week 10-27 16:29:31 Industry Updates ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high 10-26 23:17:37 Industry Updates Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000 10-26 19:10:22 Industry Updates Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

