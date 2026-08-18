EDU Coin (EDU) Technical Analysis Today The EDU Coin Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into EDU's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about EDU Coin's analysis below. Sign Up

EDU Coin (EDU) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.03834 -- +1.21% +29.92% -15.05%

EDU Coin Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of EDU Coin across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 9 Neutral 2 Buy 15 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 2 Neutral 1 Buy 11 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 1 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.03835 0.03834 R2 0.03834 0.03833 R1 0.03833 0.03833 PP 0.03832 0.03832 S1 0.03831 0.03831 S2 0.0383 0.03831 S3 0.03829 0.0383

EDU Coin Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.55M $6.63 M $7.18 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.02M 3-Day Active Buys $0.20 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.22 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.66 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.67 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. EDU Coin Capital Flow Net Inflow EDUUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.01 M 0.04 2026-08-17 -$0.10 M 0.04 2026-08-16 $0.00 M 0.04 2026-08-15 $0.02 M 0.04 2026-08-14 $0.01 M 0.04 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade EDU Coin (EDU) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live EDU Coin price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume EDU / USDT $0.0383 $0.0383 $0.0383 +2.43% 1.65M (USDT) Trade