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The live Edge price today is 0.06191 GBP.EDGE1 market cap is 15,669,920.9336234068184 GBP. Track real-time EDGE1 to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Edge price today is 0.06191 GBP.EDGE1 market cap is 15,669,920.9336234068184 GBP. Track real-time EDGE1 to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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EDGE1 Price Info

What is EDGE1

EDGE1 Whitepaper

EDGE1 Official Website

EDGE1 Tokenomics

EDGE1 Price Forecast

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Edge Price(EDGE1)

1 EDGE1 to GBP Live Price:

￡0.0451943
￡0.0451943￡0.0451943
-1.88%1D
GBP
Edge (EDGE1) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 15:18:26 (UTC+8)

Edge Price Today

The live Edge (EDGE1) price today is ￡ 0.06191, with a 1.88% change over the past 24 hours. The current EDGE1 to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.06191 per EDGE1.

Edge currently ranks #782 by market capitalisation at ￡ 15.67M, with a circulating supply of 253.11M EDGE1. During the last 24 hours, EDGE1 traded between ￡ 0.06183 (low) and ￡ 0.06367 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.666392719654202798, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0203251257817928066.

In short-term performance, EDGE1 moved -0.39% in the last hour and -5.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 58.43K.

Edge (EDGE1) Market Information

No.782

￡ 15.67M
￡ 15.67M￡ 15.67M

￡ 58.43K
￡ 58.43K￡ 58.43K

￡ 61.91M
￡ 61.91M￡ 61.91M

253.11M
253.11M 253.11M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

25.31%

BASE

The current Market Cap of Edge is ￡ 15.67M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 58.43K. The circulating supply of EDGE1 is 253.11M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 61.91M.

Edge Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.06183
￡ 0.06183￡ 0.06183
24H Low
￡ 0.06367
￡ 0.06367￡ 0.06367
24H High

￡ 0.06183
￡ 0.06183￡ 0.06183

￡ 0.06367
￡ 0.06367￡ 0.06367

￡ 0.666392719654202798
￡ 0.666392719654202798￡ 0.666392719654202798

￡ 0.0203251257817928066
￡ 0.0203251257817928066￡ 0.0203251257817928066

-0.39%

-1.88%

-5.21%

-5.21%

Edge (EDGE1) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Edge for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.0008659-1.88%
30 Days￡ -0.00563-8.34%
60 Days￡ -0.00025-0.41%
90 Days￡ -0.03247-34.41%
Edge Price Change Today

Today, EDGE1 recorded a change of ￡ -0.0008659 (-1.88%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Edge 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.00563 (-8.34%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Edge 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, EDGE1 saw a change of ￡ -0.00025 (-0.41%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Edge 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.03247 (-34.41%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Edge (EDGE1)?

Check out the Edge Price History page now.

Analysis for Edge

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Edge recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

What factors influence Edge's prices?

Edge (EDGE) prices are influenced by several key factors:

1. Market sentiment and overall crypto market trends
2. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
3. Technology developments and platform updates
4. Partnership announcements and adoption rates
5. Regulatory news affecting privacy-focused cryptocurrencies
6. Competition from other edge computing and privacy coins
7. Supply and demand dynamics
8. Investor speculation and whale movements
9. Integration with DeFi protocols and services
10. General economic conditions and risk appetite

Why do people want to know Edge's price today?

People want to know Edge (EDGE) price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, portfolio management, and market timing. Traders need current prices to buy/sell at optimal moments. Investors track daily performance to assess their holdings' value and potential gains/losses.

Price Prediction for Edge

Edge (EDGE1) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of EDGE1 in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Edge (EDGE1) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Edge could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Edge will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for EDGE1 price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Edge Price Prediction.

About Edge

Edge (EDGE) is a decentralized platform that leverages blockchain technology to provide secure, private, and scalable solutions for businesses and developers. The platform's primary function is to enable the development and operation of decentralized applications (DApps), with a particular focus on edge computing. Edge computing aims to bring computation and data storage closer to the location where it is needed, improving response times and saving bandwidth. The EDGE token is used within the platform's ecosystem for various purposes, such as rewarding network participants and facilitating transactions. The platform operates on a Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus model, which is widely known for its energy efficiency and scalability.

How to buy & Invest Edge in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Edge? Buying EDGE1 is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Edge. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Edge (EDGE1) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Edge will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Edge (EDGE1) Guide

What can you do with Edge

Owning Edge allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Edge (EDGE1) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Edge (EDGE1)

Definitive is an advanced trading platform for on-chain tokens, enabling cross-chain asset trading with a full suite of order types—including market, limit, stop-loss, and TWAP (Time-Weighted Average Price) orders. Powered by intelligent routing technology, Definitive aggregates liquidity across 100+ decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and pools to guarantee users the best prices and maximum returns. Founded by former Coinbase trading leads and backed by top-tier investors in the industry, Definitive offers exclusive platform benefits through its utility token, $EDGE, which unlocks premium features when staked.

Edge Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Edge, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Edge Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Edge

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 15:18:26 (UTC+8)

Edge (EDGE1) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Edge

EDGE1 USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on EDGE1 with leverage. Explore EDGE1 USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Edge (EDGE1) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Edge price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
EDGE1/USDT
￡0.0451943
￡0.0451943￡0.0451943
-1.88%
936.53K (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

EDGE1-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

EDGE1
EDGE1
GBP
GBP

1 EDGE1 = 0.0451943 GBP