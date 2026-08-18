Edge Price Today

The live Edge (EDGE1) price today is ￡ 0.06191, with a 1.88% change over the past 24 hours. The current EDGE1 to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.06191 per EDGE1.

Edge currently ranks #782 by market capitalisation at ￡ 15.67M, with a circulating supply of 253.11M EDGE1. During the last 24 hours, EDGE1 traded between ￡ 0.06183 (low) and ￡ 0.06367 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.666392719654202798, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0203251257817928066.

In short-term performance, EDGE1 moved -0.39% in the last hour and -5.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 58.43K.

Edge (EDGE1) Market Information

Rank No.782 Market Cap ￡ 15.67M￡ 15.67M ￡ 15.67M Volume (24H) ￡ 58.43K￡ 58.43K ￡ 58.43K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 61.91M￡ 61.91M ￡ 61.91M Circulation Supply 253.11M 253.11M 253.11M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 25.31% Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of Edge is ￡ 15.67M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 58.43K. The circulating supply of EDGE1 is 253.11M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 61.91M.