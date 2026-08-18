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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on EdgeX, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on EdgeX, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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edgeX (EDGE) Technical Analysis Today

edgeX (EDGE) Technical Analysis Today

The edgeX Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into EDGE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about edgeX's analysis below.

edgeX (EDGE) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.2794---24.39%-33.78%-78.79%
Know more about edgeX Price

EdgeX Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of EdgeX across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 14
Neutral 8
Buy 4
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 12Neutral 1Buy 1
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 2Neutral 7Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.2798
0.2797
R2
0.2797
0.2797
R1
0.2797
0.2797
PP
0.2796
0.2796
S1
0.2796
0.2796
S2
0.2795
0.2796
S3
0.2795
0.2795

EdgeX Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.66M
$7.11 M
$7.78 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.30 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.30 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.62 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.64 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

EdgeX Capital Flow

Net InflowEDGEUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.03 M0.28
2026-08-17$0.04 M0.28
2026-08-16$0.05 M0.29
2026-08-15$0.04 M0.31
2026-08-14$0.08 M0.31

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about edgeX

Trade edgeX (EDGE) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live edgeX price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
EDGE/USDC
$0.2792
$0.2792$0.2792
-1.48%
215.43K (USDT)
EDGE/USDT
$0.2796
$0.2796$0.2796
-1.27%
390.27K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

EDGE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

EDGE
EDGE
USD
USD

1 EDGE = 0.2794 USD