What is Eden (EDEN)

Eden is an optional, non-consensus breaking transaction ordering protocol for Ethereum blocks that allows network participants to guarantee placement and protection from arbitrary reordering. The system offers a transparent and fair set of rules to order transactions within each block. An accompanying token reward system realizes MEV profits to block producers to maximize network security.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Eden What is the price of Eden (EDEN) today? The live price of Eden (EDEN) is 0.008324 USD . What is the market cap of Eden (EDEN)? The current market cap of Eden is $ 110.15K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of EDEN by its real-time market price of 0.008324 USD . What is the circulating supply of Eden (EDEN)? The current circulating supply of Eden (EDEN) is 13.23M USD . What was the highest price of Eden (EDEN)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Eden (EDEN) is 9.453 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Eden (EDEN)? The 24-hour trading volume of Eden (EDEN) is $ 57.88K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

