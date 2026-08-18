Echelon Price(ECHELON)
The live Echelon (ECHELON) price today is ￡ 0.06298, with a 0.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current ECHELON to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.06298 per ECHELON.
Echelon currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- ECHELON. During the last 24 hours, ECHELON traded between ￡ 0.06296 (low) and ￡ 0.06771 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, ECHELON moved -0.05% in the last hour and -1.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 59.86K.
APTOS
The current Market Cap of Echelon is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 59.86K. The circulating supply of ECHELON is --, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 6.30M.
-0.05%
-0.37%
-1.43%
-1.43%
Track the price changes of Echelon for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.0001708
|-0.37%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.007
|-10.01%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.00414
|-6.17%
|90 Days
|￡ -0.13437
|-68.09%
Today, ECHELON recorded a change of ￡ -0.0001708 (-0.37%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.007 (-10.01%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, ECHELON saw a change of ￡ -0.00414 (-6.17%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.13437 (-68.09%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Echelon (ECHELON)?
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This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Echelon recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the ECHELON market: bearish, bullish 35% | bearish 65%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Dead Cross
|K < D
|Short-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
|EMA Group
|5‑6 Buy
|60‑80% Buy
|Majority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
|StochRSI
|20‑80
|Neutral Zone
|Normal pace, no extreme signals.
|MACD
|Dead Cross
|DIF < DEA
|Bearish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Price < Lower Band
|Touching or breaking lower band
|Entering"cheap" zone, volatility increasing.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|5‑6 Buy
|60‑80% Buy
|Majority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
|Pivot Point
|Price < S2
|Below S2
|Cheaper than the recent "cheapest" range, in low territory.
**Market Structure:** ECHELON_USDT is currently trading at $0.1014 on the 4-hour timeframe, positioned below the central pivot level of $0.1069, indicating a relatively weak position within the overall market structure. Both the MA (Moving Average) group and the EMA (Exponential Moving Average) group have registered buy signals in the 5th to 6th price levels, while the short-term moving averages are trending upward. The price is currently operating within a buffer zone between the support levels S1 ($0.1051) and S2 ($0.1024). **Momentum Status:** The fast-moving average group remains in a bullish stance, whereas the MACD indicator has formed a bearish crossover, signaling divergence. The RSI indicator is situated in the neutral range, with momentum distribution showing a layered pattern where fast and slow indicators point in different directions. Overall, the combination of short-term technical indicators suggests that bullish and bearish forces are alternating. **Key Price Levels:** On the upside, the central resistance level at $0.1069 lies 5.4% above the current price, while the R1 level at $0.1096 is 8.1% away, serving as a distant reference point. On the downside, the near-term key support level S1 ($0.1051) is just 3.6% below the current price, while S2 ($0.1024) provides critical support at a distance of 1.0% from the current price.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Echelon could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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Echelon is a decentralized, non-custodial protocol built on Aptos that provides lending and borrowing infrastructure for the Move ecosystem. Users can supply crypto assets to earn dynamic interest rates or borrow against collateral through isolated, risk-managed markets.
For a more in-depth understanding of Echelon, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
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