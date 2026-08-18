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The live Echelon price today is 0.06298 GBP.ECHELON market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time ECHELON to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Echelon price today is 0.06298 GBP.ECHELON market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time ECHELON to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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ECHELON Price Info

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ECHELON Whitepaper

ECHELON Official Website

ECHELON Tokenomics

ECHELON Price Forecast

ECHELON History

ECHELON Buying Guide

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Echelon Price(ECHELON)

1 ECHELON to GBP Live Price:

￡0.04599
￡0.04599￡0.04599
-0.37%1D
GBP
Echelon (ECHELON) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 15:17:05 (UTC+8)

Echelon Price Today

The live Echelon (ECHELON) price today is ￡ 0.06298, with a 0.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current ECHELON to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.06298 per ECHELON.

Echelon currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- ECHELON. During the last 24 hours, ECHELON traded between ￡ 0.06296 (low) and ￡ 0.06771 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, ECHELON moved -0.05% in the last hour and -1.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 59.86K.

Echelon (ECHELON) Market Information

--
----

￡ 59.86K
￡ 59.86K￡ 59.86K

￡ 6.30M
￡ 6.30M￡ 6.30M

--
----

100,000,000
100,000,000 100,000,000

APTOS

The current Market Cap of Echelon is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 59.86K. The circulating supply of ECHELON is --, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 6.30M.

Echelon Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.06296
￡ 0.06296￡ 0.06296
24H Low
￡ 0.06771
￡ 0.06771￡ 0.06771
24H High

￡ 0.06296
￡ 0.06296￡ 0.06296

￡ 0.06771
￡ 0.06771￡ 0.06771

--
----

--
----

-0.05%

-0.37%

-1.43%

-1.43%

Echelon (ECHELON) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Echelon for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.0001708-0.37%
30 Days￡ -0.007-10.01%
60 Days￡ -0.00414-6.17%
90 Days￡ -0.13437-68.09%
Echelon Price Change Today

Today, ECHELON recorded a change of ￡ -0.0001708 (-0.37%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Echelon 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.007 (-10.01%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Echelon 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ECHELON saw a change of ￡ -0.00414 (-6.17%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Echelon 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.13437 (-68.09%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Echelon (ECHELON)?

Check out the Echelon Price History page now.

Analysis for Echelon

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Echelon recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Echelon market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the ECHELON market: bearish, bullish 35% | bearish 65%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Price < Lower BandTouching or breaking lower bandEntering"cheap" zone, volatility increasing.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
Pivot PointPrice < S2Below S2Cheaper than the recent "cheapest" range, in low territory.

**Market Structure:** ECHELON_USDT is currently trading at $0.1014 on the 4-hour timeframe, positioned below the central pivot level of $0.1069, indicating a relatively weak position within the overall market structure. Both the MA (Moving Average) group and the EMA (Exponential Moving Average) group have registered buy signals in the 5th to 6th price levels, while the short-term moving averages are trending upward. The price is currently operating within a buffer zone between the support levels S1 ($0.1051) and S2 ($0.1024). **Momentum Status:** The fast-moving average group remains in a bullish stance, whereas the MACD indicator has formed a bearish crossover, signaling divergence. The RSI indicator is situated in the neutral range, with momentum distribution showing a layered pattern where fast and slow indicators point in different directions. Overall, the combination of short-term technical indicators suggests that bullish and bearish forces are alternating. **Key Price Levels:** On the upside, the central resistance level at $0.1069 lies 5.4% above the current price, while the R1 level at $0.1096 is 8.1% away, serving as a distant reference point. On the downside, the near-term key support level S1 ($0.1051) is just 3.6% below the current price, while S2 ($0.1024) provides critical support at a distance of 1.0% from the current price.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

Price Prediction for Echelon

Echelon (ECHELON) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ECHELON in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Echelon (ECHELON) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Echelon could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Echelon will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ECHELON price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Echelon Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Echelon in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Echelon? Buying ECHELON is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Echelon. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Echelon (ECHELON) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Echelon will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Echelon (ECHELON) Guide

What can you do with Echelon

Owning Echelon allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Echelon (ECHELON) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Echelon (ECHELON)

Echelon is a decentralized, non-custodial protocol built on Aptos that provides lending and borrowing infrastructure for the Move ecosystem. Users can supply crypto assets to earn dynamic interest rates or borrow against collateral through isolated, risk-managed markets.

Echelon Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Echelon, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Echelon Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Echelon

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 15:17:05 (UTC+8)

Echelon (ECHELON) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Echelon

ECHELON USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ECHELON with leverage. Explore ECHELON USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Echelon (ECHELON) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Echelon price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ECHELON/USDT
￡0.0460119
￡0.0460119￡0.0460119
-0.37%
943.78K (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ECHELON-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

ECHELON
ECHELON
GBP
GBP

1 ECHELON = 0.0459754 GBP