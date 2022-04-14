EARN M Rewards (EARNM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into EARN M Rewards (EARNM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

EARN M Rewards (EARNM) Information The EARNM Loyalty Ecosystem is an earnings-focused ecosystem that enables Web2/Web3 participants from all socioeconomic backgrounds to find new and valuable ways to grow and prosper. By transforming the Smartphone into the EarnPhone, $EARNM empowers users with additional sources of income for completing every day tasks. Whether you're streaming music or trading crypto — $EARNM makes it easy to earn while using your phone. Official Website: https://www.earnm.com/ Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/token/0xaeb3DD897Ade187B9F9e4c491Bc7A81F69F7093E

EARN M Rewards (EARNM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 5.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.32M All-Time High: $ 0.06729 All-Time Low: $ 0.000847138937544004 Current Price: $ 0.000863

EARN M Rewards (EARNM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of EARN M Rewards (EARNM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EARNM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EARNM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

