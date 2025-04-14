What is E4C (E4C)

E4C is a gaming ecosystem with strong support from Sui, built to become the bridge between web2 and web3 gaming. It is anchored on its major products, E4C: Ludus, and E4C: Final Salvation. E4C lays perfectly in the intersection of gaming infrastructure and Sui, one of the hottest L1s. E4C: Ludus is a cross-platform gaming player built in collaboration with Mysten Labs, the original contributor to Sui blockchain. It builds on the foundation of E4C: Final Salvation, Ambrus Studio’s marquee title with very strong early success metrics since its launch. E4C aims to become the new gaming platform for web3.

What is E4C (E4C)? E4C is a gaming ecosystem with strong support from Sui, built to become the bridge between web2 and web3 gaming. It is anchored on its major products, E4C: Ludus, and E4C: Final Salvation.

