Dymension (DYM) Technical Analysis Today The Dymension Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into DYM's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Dymension's analysis below. Sign Up

Dymension (DYM) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.01433 -- -4.41% -3.51% -46.23%

Dymension Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Dymension across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 7 Neutral 1 Buy 18 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 1 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.01433 0.01433 R2 0.01433 0.01432 R1 0.01432 0.01432 PP 0.01432 0.01432 S1 0.01431 0.01431 S2 0.01431 0.01431 S3 0.0143 0.01431

Dymension Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.48M $6.75 M $7.22 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.05 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.05 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.15 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.14 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Dymension Capital Flow Net Inflow DYMUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.02 M 0.01 2026-08-17 -$0.02 M 0.01 2026-08-16 -$0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-15 -$0.03 M 0.01 2026-08-14 -$0.03 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Dymension (DYM) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Dymension price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume DYM / USDT $0.01432 $0.01432 $0.01432 -2.38% 3.69M (USDT) Trade