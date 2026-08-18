Dusk Network (DUSK) Technical Analysis Today The Dusk Network Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into DUSK's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Dusk Network's analysis below. Sign Up

Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.06523 -- +1.30% -2.27% -55.06%

Dusk Network Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Dusk Network across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 9 Neutral 3 Buy 14 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 0 Buy 11 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 6 Neutral 3 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.06517 0.06516 R2 0.06516 0.06516 R1 0.06516 0.06516 PP 0.06515 0.06515 S1 0.06515 0.06515 S2 0.06514 0.06515 S3 0.06514 0.06514

Dusk Network Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.63M $8.81 M $9.45 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.04M 3-Day Active Buys $0.37 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.32 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.04M 7-Day Active Buys $0.53 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.49 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Dusk Network Capital Flow Net Inflow DUSKUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.01 M 0.06 2026-08-17 -$0.04 M 0.07 2026-08-16 $0.04 M 0.07 2026-08-15 -$0.01 M 0.07 2026-08-14 $0.00 M 0.06 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Dusk Network (DUSK) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Dusk Network price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume DUSK / USDT $0.06523 $0.06523 $0.06523 -2.42% 1.00M (USDT) Trade