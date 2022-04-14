Duko (DUKO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Duko (DUKO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Duko (DUKO) Information Duko IS THE CUTEST SOLANA PET Aimed to bring all the dog lovers to a low fee chain that empowers memes and communities. Official Website: https://dukocoin.com/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/HLptm5e6rTgh4EKgDpYFrnRHbjpkMyVdEeREEa2G7rf9 Buy DUKO Now!

Duko (DUKO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Duko (DUKO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.48M $ 2.48M $ 2.48M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 9.66B $ 9.66B $ 9.66B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.008705 $ 0.008705 $ 0.008705 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000289013616352 $ 0.000000289013616352 $ 0.000000289013616352 Current Price: $ 0.0002565 $ 0.0002565 $ 0.0002565 Learn more about Duko (DUKO) price

Duko (DUKO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Duko (DUKO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DUKO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DUKO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DUKO's tokenomics, explore DUKO token's live price!

How to Buy DUKO Interested in adding Duko (DUKO) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy DUKO, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy DUKO on MEXC now!

Duko (DUKO) Price History Analysing the price history of DUKO helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore DUKO Price History now!

DUKO Price Prediction Want to know where DUKO might be heading? Our DUKO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See DUKO token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!