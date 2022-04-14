DuckChain (DUCK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DuckChain (DUCK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DuckChain (DUCK) Information DuckChain is the first consumer layer blockchain on TON, bridges TON with Ethereum (EVM), Bitcoin (BTC), and other ecosystems using Arbitrum Orbit’s robust infrastructure. It offers developers familiar tools to build dApps, migrate applications, and attract liquidity to the Telegram ecosystem. By introducing a unified gas system via Telegram Stars and account abstraction, DuckChain lowers barriers for Web2 users. Users can perform on-chain operations and interact with thousands of dApps directly within Telegram, enjoying a Web3 experience as simple as using a Web2 application. DuckChain’s mission is to make blockchain as intuitive as sending a message on Telegram, transforming it into a super app for 950 million global users. Official Website: https://duckchain.io/ Whitepaper: https://diary.duckchain.io/2.-users-and-developers/2.3-developer-hub Block Explorer: https://tonscan.org/jetton/EQDWXjnVWheFemaAaFn-Cp4nDehvGllrXOZ8wqHm8sDEwn_c Buy DUCK Now!

DuckChain (DUCK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 24.85M
Total Supply: $ 10.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 5.35B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 46.40M
All-Time High: $ 0.0188
All-Time Low: $ 0.00196542123946365
Current Price: $ 0.00464

DuckChain (DUCK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DuckChain (DUCK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DUCK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DUCK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DUCK's tokenomics, explore DUCK token's live price!

DuckChain (DUCK) Price History
Analysing the price history of DUCK helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

DUCK Price Prediction
Want to know where DUCK might be heading? Our DUCK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

