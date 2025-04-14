What is DuckChain (DUCK)

DuckChain is the first consumer layer blockchain on TON, bridges TON with Ethereum (EVM), Bitcoin (BTC), and other ecosystems using Arbitrum Orbit’s robust infrastructure. It offers developers familiar tools to build dApps, migrate applications, and attract liquidity to the Telegram ecosystem. By introducing a unified gas system via Telegram Stars and account abstraction, DuckChain lowers barriers for Web2 users. Users can perform on-chain operations and interact with thousands of dApps directly within Telegram, enjoying a Web3 experience as simple as using a Web2 application. DuckChain’s mission is to make blockchain as intuitive as sending a message on Telegram, transforming it into a super app for 950 million global users.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DuckChain What is the price of DuckChain (DUCK) today? The live price of DuckChain (DUCK) is 0.002275 USD . What is the market cap of DuckChain (DUCK)? The current market cap of DuckChain is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of DUCK by its real-time market price of 0.002275 USD . What is the circulating supply of DuckChain (DUCK)? The current circulating supply of DuckChain (DUCK) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of DuckChain (DUCK)? As of 2025-04-15 , the highest price of DuckChain (DUCK) is 0.0188 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of DuckChain (DUCK)? The 24-hour trading volume of DuckChain (DUCK) is $ 2.15K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

