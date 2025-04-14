Dtec Logo

Dtec (DTEC) Live Price Chart

$0.03082
$0.03082
+0.09%(1D)

DTEC Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Dtec (DTEC) today is 0.03083 USD with a current market cap of $ 608.31K USD. DTEC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Dtec Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 81.07K USD
- Dtec price change within the day is +0.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 19.73M USD

Get real-time price updates of the DTEC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DTEC price information.

DTEC Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Dtec for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0000277+0.09%
30 Days$ -0.00883-22.27%
60 Days$ -0.03562-53.61%
90 Days$ -0.06129-66.54%
Dtec Price Change Today

Today, DTEC recorded a change of $ +0.0000277 (+0.09%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Dtec 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00883 (-22.27%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Dtec 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, DTEC saw a change of $ -0.03562 (-53.61%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Dtec 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.06129 (-66.54%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

DTEC Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Dtec: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.02991
$ 0.02991

$ 0.03083
$ 0.03083

$ 0.232
$ 0.232

+0.03%

+0.09%

-3.96%

DTEC Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 608.31K
$ 608.31K

$ 81.07K
$ 81.07K

19.73M
19.73M

What is Dtec (DTEC)

Dtec Assistant is an intelligent vehicle assistant software with artificial intelligence (AI) that can work on the existing software platform of different classes of vehicles. Thanks to its advanced natural language processing (NLP) model, it enables users to communicate with vehicles as if they were talking to a real person, to control the hardware and applications in the vehicle with voice, and to get information about any subject by chatting thanks to the DtecGPT module. The Dtec assistant is also capable of controlling all IoT (internet of things) devices.

Dtec Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Dtec, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of DTEC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Dtec price prediction page.

Dtec Price History

Tracing DTEC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing DTEC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Dtec price history page.

How to buy Dtec (DTEC)

DTEC to Local Currencies

1 DTEC to VND
790.51203
1 DTEC to AUD
A$0.0487114
1 DTEC to GBP
0.0231225
1 DTEC to EUR
0.0271304
1 DTEC to USD
$0.03083
1 DTEC to MYR
RM0.1359603
1 DTEC to TRY
1.1724649
1 DTEC to JPY
¥4.4099232
1 DTEC to RUB
2.5354592
1 DTEC to INR
2.6523049
1 DTEC to IDR
Rp522.5422945
1 DTEC to KRW
43.8547501
1 DTEC to PHP
1.7588515
1 DTEC to EGP
￡E.1.57233
1 DTEC to BRL
R$0.1806638
1 DTEC to CAD
C$0.0428537
1 DTEC to BDT
3.7455367
1 DTEC to NGN
49.4861579
1 DTEC to UAH
1.2726624
1 DTEC to VES
Bs2.18893
1 DTEC to PKR
Rs8.647815
1 DTEC to KZT
15.9656238
1 DTEC to THB
฿1.0355797
1 DTEC to TWD
NT$0.9982754
1 DTEC to AED
د.إ0.1131461
1 DTEC to CHF
Fr0.0249723
1 DTEC to HKD
HK$0.2389325
1 DTEC to MAD
.د.م0.2854858
1 DTEC to MXN
$0.6202996

Dtec Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Dtec, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Dtec Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Dtec

Disclaimer

$0.03083
