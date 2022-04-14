Destra Network (DSYNC) Technical Analysis Today The Destra Network Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into DSYNC's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Destra Network's analysis below. Sign Up

Destra Network (DSYNC) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.003219 -- +4.17% -0.84% -63.80%

Destra Network Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Destra Network across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 9 Neutral 7 Buy 10 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 1 Buy 9 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 5 Neutral 6 Buy 1 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.003276 0.00327 R2 0.00327 0.003266 R1 0.003267 0.003264 PP 0.003261 0.003261 S1 0.003258 0.003257 S2 0.003252 0.003255 S3 0.003249 0.003252

Destra Network Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.01M $0.05 M $0.06 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.00 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.00 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.01 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.00 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Destra Network Capital Flow Net Inflow DSYNCUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Destra Network (DSYNC) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Destra Network price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume DSYNC / USDT $0.003219 $0.003219 $0.003219 +0.46% 17.13M (USDT) Trade DSYNC / USDC $0.003232 $0.003232 $0.003232 +1.31% 16.53M (USDT) Trade