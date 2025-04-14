What is DoctorX (DRX)

DoctorX is a meme-powered Web3 project revolutionizing the digital landscape by combining humor, community, and crypto rewards. Built on MultiversX, it features tap-to-earn mining, meme competitions, and a unique DRX ecosystem driving engagement and innovation.

DoctorX is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your DoctorX investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



How to buy DoctorX (DRX)

Looking for how to buy DoctorX? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase DoctorX on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

What is the price of DoctorX (DRX) today? The live price of DoctorX (DRX) is 0.000001 USD . What is the market cap of DoctorX (DRX)? The current market cap of DoctorX is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of DRX by its real-time market price of 0.000001 USD . What is the circulating supply of DoctorX (DRX)? The current circulating supply of DoctorX (DRX) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of DoctorX (DRX)? As of 2025-04-15 , the highest price of DoctorX (DRX) is 0.00003012 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of DoctorX (DRX)? The 24-hour trading volume of DoctorX (DRX) is $ 368.72 USD .

