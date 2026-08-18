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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Derive, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Derive, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Derive (DRV) Technical Analysis Today

Derive (DRV) Technical Analysis Today

The Derive Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into DRV's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Derive's analysis below.

Derive (DRV) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.09447---5.38%-23.20%+136.17%
Know more about Derive Price

Derive Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Derive across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 8
Neutral 4
Buy 14
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 2Neutral 0Buy 12
Technical Indicators:SellSell 6Neutral 4Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.0965
0.0965
R2
0.0965
0.0964
R1
0.0964
0.0964
PP
0.0964
0.0964
S1
0.0963
0.0963
S2
0.0963
0.0963
S3
0.0962
0.0963

Derive Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.01M
$0.02 M
$0.03 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.05 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.05 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.05 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.05 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Derive Capital Flow

Net InflowDRVUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.02 M0.09
2026-08-17-$0.07 M0.10
2026-08-16$0.07 M0.11
2026-08-15$0.00 M0.09
2026-08-14-$0.01 M0.09

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Derive

Trade Derive (DRV) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Derive price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
DRV/USDT
$0.09447
$0.09447$0.09447
-1.61%
605.40K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

DRV-to-USD Calculator

Amount

DRV
DRV
USD
USD

1 DRV = 0.09447 USD