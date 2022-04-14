Degen Distillery (DRINK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Degen Distillery (DRINK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Degen Distillery (DRINK) Information Partnered with Brewdog & Google to co-create the future of the spirits industry alongside a global community of risk-takers, creators & innovators. Built on our proprietary “Tokenised Affiliate Protocol” to allow community to sell our products and tokenise the sales contracts, creating a revolutionary new asset class. The future of RWAs & Consumer Crypto. Official Website: https://www.degendistillery.com Whitepaper: https://docsend.com/view/6wv6ynv6v4ya9afv Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0x2dc90fa3a0f178ba4bee16cac5d6c9a5a7b4c6cb Buy DRINK Now!

Degen Distillery (DRINK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Degen Distillery (DRINK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.24K $ 1.24K $ 1.24K Total Supply: $ 721.00M $ 721.00M $ 721.00M Circulating Supply: $ 72.77M $ 72.77M $ 72.77M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.26K $ 12.26K $ 12.26K All-Time High: $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 All-Time Low: $ 0.000009106097897664 $ 0.000009106097897664 $ 0.000009106097897664 Current Price: $ 0.000017 $ 0.000017 $ 0.000017 Learn more about Degen Distillery (DRINK) price

Degen Distillery (DRINK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Degen Distillery (DRINK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DRINK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DRINK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DRINK's tokenomics, explore DRINK token's live price!

How to Buy DRINK Interested in adding Degen Distillery (DRINK) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy DRINK, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy DRINK on MEXC now!

Degen Distillery (DRINK) Price History Analysing the price history of DRINK helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore DRINK Price History now!

DRINK Price Prediction Want to know where DRINK might be heading? Our DRINK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See DRINK token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!