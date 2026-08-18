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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Drift Protocol, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Drift Protocol, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Drift Protocol (DRIFT) Technical Analysis Today

Drift Protocol (DRIFT) Technical Analysis Today

The Drift Protocol Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into DRIFT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Drift Protocol's analysis below.

Drift Protocol (DRIFT) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.01149---3.61%-13.09%-59.65%
Know more about Drift Protocol Price

Drift Protocol Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Drift Protocol across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 12
Neutral 6
Buy 8
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 11Neutral 1Buy 2
Technical Indicators:Strong BuySell 1Neutral 5Buy 6
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.01154
0.01152
R2
0.01152
0.0115
R1
0.01151
0.0115
PP
0.01149
0.01149
S1
0.01148
0.01147
S2
0.01146
0.01147
S3
0.01145
0.01146

Drift Protocol Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.16M
$1.71 M
$1.56 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.07 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.05 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.11 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.09 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Drift Protocol Capital Flow

Net InflowDRIFTUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-17$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-16$0.04 M0.01
2026-08-15$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-14$0.00 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Drift Protocol

Trade Drift Protocol (DRIFT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Drift Protocol price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
DRIFT/USDT
$0.01148
$0.01148$0.01148
-1.61%
4.71M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

DRIFT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

DRIFT
DRIFT
USD
USD

1 DRIFT = 0.01149 USD