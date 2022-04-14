Dracarys (DRA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Dracarys (DRA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Dracarys (DRA) Information Dracarys Token represents a pioneering approach in the realm of cryptocurrency, distinguished by its unique integration of meme culture to engage and unite the crypto community. This token is crafted to infuse a blend of humour and fiery enthusiasm, reshaping the conventional perspective on cryptocurrency investments. Official Website: https://www.dracoin.net/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x622b8f894c3d556594bf2d5e4da0478d4968a4ee Buy DRA Now!

Dracarys (DRA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

All-Time High: $ 0.000001656

Current Price: $ 0.000000051

Dracarys (DRA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Dracarys (DRA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DRA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DRA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DRA's tokenomics, explore DRA token's live price!

