Data Ownership Price Today

The live Data Ownership (DOP2) price today is ￡ 0.0005956, with a 0.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current DOP2 to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0005956 per DOP2.

Data Ownership currently ranks #3909 by market capitalisation at ￡ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 DOP2. During the last 24 hours, DOP2 traded between ￡ 0.0005914 (low) and ￡ 0.0006015 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.0834707101122015595, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0010784460082077894.

In short-term performance, DOP2 moved +0.28% in the last hour and +1.86% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 103.54K.

Data Ownership (DOP2) Market Information

Rank No.3909 Market Cap ￡ 0.00￡ 0.00 ￡ 0.00 Volume (24H) ￡ 103.54K￡ 103.54K ￡ 103.54K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 12.38M￡ 12.38M ￡ 12.38M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Supply 20,793,255,250.60114809 20,793,255,250.60114809 20,793,255,250.60114809 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Data Ownership is ￡ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 103.54K. The circulating supply of DOP2 is 0.00, with a total supply of 20793255250.60114809. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 12.38M.