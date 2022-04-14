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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Doom, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Doom, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About DOOM

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Doom (DOOM) Technical Analysis Today

Doom (DOOM) Technical Analysis Today

The Doom Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into DOOM's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Doom's analysis below.

Doom (DOOM) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.0002044---57.95%-79.56%-79.56%
Know more about Doom Price

Doom Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Doom across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Buy
Sell 4
Neutral 1
Buy 21
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 2Neutral 0Buy 12
Technical Indicators:Strong BuySell 2Neutral 1Buy 9
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.0002019
0.0002018
R2
0.0002018
0.0002017
R1
0.0002017
0.0002017
PP
0.0002016
0.0002016
S1
0.0002015
0.0002015
S2
0.0002014
0.0002015
S3
0.0002013
0.0002014

Doom Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.01M
$0.03 M
$0.03 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.02 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.02 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.12 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.12 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Doom Capital Flow

Net InflowDOOMUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Doom

Trade Doom (DOOM) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Doom price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
DOOM/USD1
$0.0002026
$0.0002026$0.0002026
-28.86%
215.88M (USDT)
DOOM/USDT
$0.0002044
$0.0002044$0.0002044
-29.24%
242.30M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

DOOM-to-USD Calculator

Amount

DOOM
DOOM
USD
USD

1 DOOM = 0.0002044 USD