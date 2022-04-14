Doom (DOOM) Technical Analysis Today The Doom Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into DOOM's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Doom's analysis below. Sign Up

Doom (DOOM) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.0002044 -- -57.95% -79.56% -79.56%

Doom Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Doom across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Buy Sell 4 Neutral 1 Buy 21 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 2 Neutral 0 Buy 12 Technical Indicators : Strong Buy Sell 2 Neutral 1 Buy 9 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.0002019 0.0002018 R2 0.0002018 0.0002017 R1 0.0002017 0.0002017 PP 0.0002016 0.0002016 S1 0.0002015 0.0002015 S2 0.0002014 0.0002015 S3 0.0002013 0.0002014

Doom Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.01M $0.03 M $0.03 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.02 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.02 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.12 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.12 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Doom Capital Flow Net Inflow DOOMUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Doom (DOOM) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Doom price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume DOOM / USD1 $0.0002026 $0.0002026 $0.0002026 -28.86% 215.88M (USDT) Trade DOOM / USDT $0.0002044 $0.0002044 $0.0002044 -29.24% 242.30M (USDT) Trade