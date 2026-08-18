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The live Doom price today is 0.0002044 GBP.DOOM market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time DOOM to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Doom price today is 0.0002044 GBP.DOOM market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time DOOM to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Doom Price(DOOM)

1 DOOM to GBP Live Price:

￡0.000149212
￡0.000149212￡0.000149212
-29.46%1D
GBP
Doom (DOOM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 15:11:42 (UTC+8)

Doom Price Today

The live Doom (DOOM) price today is ￡ 0.0002044, with a 29.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current DOOM to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0002044 per DOOM.

Doom currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- DOOM. During the last 24 hours, DOOM traded between ￡ 0.0001974 (low) and ￡ 0.0003255 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, DOOM moved +1.48% in the last hour and -57.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 60.78K.

Doom (DOOM) Market Information

--
----

￡ 60.78K
￡ 60.78K￡ 60.78K

￡ 198.29K
￡ 198.29K￡ 198.29K

--
----

970,100,000
970,100,000 970,100,000

SOL

The current Market Cap of Doom is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 60.78K. The circulating supply of DOOM is --, with a total supply of 970100000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 198.29K.

Doom Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.0001974
￡ 0.0001974￡ 0.0001974
24H Low
￡ 0.0003255
￡ 0.0003255￡ 0.0003255
24H High

￡ 0.0001974
￡ 0.0001974￡ 0.0001974

￡ 0.0003255
￡ 0.0003255￡ 0.0003255

--
----

--
----

+1.48%

-29.45%

-57.95%

-57.95%

Doom (DOOM) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Doom for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.000062316-29.45%
30 Days￡ -0.0007956-79.56%
60 Days￡ -0.0007956-79.56%
90 Days￡ -0.0007956-79.56%
Doom Price Change Today

Today, DOOM recorded a change of ￡ -0.000062316 (-29.45%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Doom 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.0007956 (-79.56%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Doom 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, DOOM saw a change of ￡ -0.0007956 (-79.56%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Doom 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.0007956 (-79.56%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Doom (DOOM)?

Check out the Doom Price History page now.

Analysis for Doom

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Doom recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Doom market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the DOOM market: bullish, bullish 60% | bearish 40%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group3‑4 Buy40‑60% NeutralMAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
StochRSI> 80Overbought ZoneShort-term rising too fast, watch for pullback risk.
MACDGolden CrossDIF > DEABullish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Middle < Price ≤ UpperBetween middle and upper bandRelatively strong, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group1‑2 Buy20‑40% SellMajority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
Pivot PointS1 ≤ Price < PivotBetween S1‑PivotJust left central pivot, moderately low position.

DOOM_USDT is trading between the S1 level and the pivot point on the 4-hour timeframe. The current price of 3.339E-4 is below the pivot point, indicating that the price is currently at the lower boundary of its oscillation range. In the short term, the moving average group shows a bullish arrangement, while the long-term moving average group continues to signal a buy opportunity. The MACD indicator has formed a golden cross pattern, and the RSI remains in a neutral zone. The fast and slow lines are exhibiting a stratified structure. Volatility is maintaining a normal level, and the momentum distribution displays localized concentration. The nearest resistance level above is the pivot point at 3.474E-4, approximately 4% away from the current price. The secondary resistance level R1 is located at 3.804E-4. On the downside, the nearest support level is S1 at 3.209E-4, roughly 3.9% below the current price. The secondary support level S2 lies at 2.879E-4. These key pivotal levels serve as major reference boundaries for market analysis.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Doom's prices?

Doom (DOOM) prices are influenced by market sentiment, trading volume, and broader crypto trends like Bitcoin's movement. Project-specific news, partnerships, and tokenomics such as supply changes also impact value. Regulatory developments and macroeconomic factors further drive volatility in this meme coin's price action.

Why do people want to know Doom's price today?

Investors track DOOM's price to assess market sentiment, manage portfolio risk, and identify trading opportunities. Real-time data helps them decide when to buy, sell, or hold based on volatility and trends. Accurate pricing is crucial for timely decisions in the fast-moving crypto market, ensuring they maximize profits or minimize losses effectively.

Price Prediction for Doom

Doom (DOOM) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of DOOM in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Doom (DOOM) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Doom could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Doom will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for DOOM price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Doom Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Doom in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Doom? Buying DOOM is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Doom. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Doom (DOOM) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Doom will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Doom (DOOM) Guide

What can you do with Doom

Owning Doom allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Doom (DOOM) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Doom (DOOM)

DOOM is a meme coin.

Doom Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Doom, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Doom Website
Block Explorer

Category :

BONK.fun EcosystemMemeSolana Ecosystem

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Doom

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 15:11:42 (UTC+8)

Doom (DOOM) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Doom

DOOM USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on DOOM with leverage. Explore DOOM USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Doom (DOOM) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Doom price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
DOOM/USD1
￡0.000147752
￡0.000147752￡0.000147752
-28.93%
215.68M (USDT)
DOOM/USDT
￡0.000147606
￡0.000147606￡0.000147606
-30.00%
242.51M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

DOOM-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

DOOM
DOOM
GBP
GBP

1 DOOM = 0.000149212 GBP