Doodles (DOOD) Technical Analysis Today The Doodles Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into DOOD's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Doodles's analysis below. Sign Up

Doodles (DOOD) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.001138 -- -18.89% -18.66% -57.40%

Doodles Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Doodles across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 4 Neutral 17 Buy 5 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 1 Neutral 10 Buy 3 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 3 Neutral 7 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.001142 0.001141 R2 0.001141 0.001141 R1 0.001141 0.001141 PP 0.00114 0.00114 S1 0.00114 0.00114 S2 0.001139 0.00114 S3 0.001139 0.001139

Doodles Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.09M $1.43 M $1.52 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.02 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.02 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.06 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.06 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Doodles Capital Flow Net Inflow DOODUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.01 M 0.00 2026-08-17 $0.00 M 0.00 2026-08-16 $0.02 M 0.00 2026-08-15 $0.05 M 0.00 2026-08-14 -$0.10 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Doodles (DOOD) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Doodles price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume DOOD / USDT $0.001138 $0.001138 $0.001138 -3.71% 48.81M (USDT) Trade