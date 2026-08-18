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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on DOGS, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on DOGS, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About DOGS

DOGS Price Info

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DOGS (DOGS) Technical Analysis Today

DOGS (DOGS) Technical Analysis Today

The DOGS Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into DOGS's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about DOGS's analysis below.

DOGS (DOGS) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.00003467---3.54%-5.54%-38.16%
Know more about DOGS Price

DOGS Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of DOGS across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 7
Neutral 2
Buy 17
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 2Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.00003461
0.00003461
R2
0.00003461
0.0000346
R1
0.0000346
0.0000346
PP
0.0000346
0.0000346
S1
0.00003459
0.00003459
S2
0.00003459
0.00003459
S3
0.00003458
0.00003459

DOGS Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-1.73M
$14.14 M
$15.87 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.12 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.14 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.51 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.53 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

DOGS Capital Flow

Net InflowDOGSUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-17$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-16-$0.02 M0.00
2026-08-15-$0.05 M0.00
2026-08-14-$0.09 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about DOGS

Trade DOGS (DOGS) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live DOGS price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
DOGS/USDT
$0.00003467
$0.00003467$0.00003467
-0.13%
1.69B (USDT)
DOGS/USDC
$0.00003461
$0.00003461$0.00003461
-0.16%
1.61B (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

DOGS-to-USD Calculator

Amount

DOGS
DOGS
USD
USD

1 DOGS = 0.00003467 USD