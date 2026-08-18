DOGS (DOGS) Technical Analysis Today The DOGS Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into DOGS's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about DOGS's analysis below. Sign Up

DOGS (DOGS) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.00003467 -- -3.54% -5.54% -38.16%

DOGS Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of DOGS across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 7 Neutral 2 Buy 17 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 2 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.00003461 0.00003461 R2 0.00003461 0.0000346 R1 0.0000346 0.0000346 PP 0.0000346 0.0000346 S1 0.00003459 0.00003459 S2 0.00003459 0.00003459 S3 0.00003458 0.00003459

DOGS Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -1.73M $14.14 M $15.87 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.02M 3-Day Active Buys $0.12 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.14 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.02M 7-Day Active Buys $0.51 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.53 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. DOGS Capital Flow Net Inflow DOGSUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.01 M 0.00 2026-08-17 $0.00 M 0.00 2026-08-16 -$0.02 M 0.00 2026-08-15 -$0.05 M 0.00 2026-08-14 -$0.09 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade DOGS (DOGS) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live DOGS price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume DOGS / USDT $0.00003467 $0.00003467 $0.00003467 -0.13% 1.69B (USDT) Trade DOGS / USDC $0.00003461 $0.00003461 $0.00003461 -0.16% 1.61B (USDT) Trade