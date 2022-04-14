DOGE (DOGEGOV) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DOGE (DOGEGOV), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DOGE (DOGEGOV) Information Department Of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is a memecoin community bringing awarness and humor to government accountabilty. Official Website: https://www.dogegov.com/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x1121AcC14c63f3C872BFcA497d10926A6098AAc5 Buy DOGEGOV Now!

DOGE (DOGEGOV) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DOGE (DOGEGOV), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 8.92M $ 8.92M $ 8.92M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 979.12M $ 979.12M $ 979.12M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.11M $ 9.11M $ 9.11M All-Time High: $ 0.706 $ 0.706 $ 0.706 All-Time Low: $ 0.000028823847184381 $ 0.000028823847184381 $ 0.000028823847184381 Current Price: $ 0.009106 $ 0.009106 $ 0.009106 Learn more about DOGE (DOGEGOV) price

DOGE (DOGEGOV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DOGE (DOGEGOV) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DOGEGOV tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DOGEGOV tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DOGEGOV's tokenomics, explore DOGEGOV token's live price!

How to Buy DOGEGOV Interested in adding DOGE (DOGEGOV) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy DOGEGOV, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy DOGEGOV on MEXC now!

DOGE (DOGEGOV) Price History Analysing the price history of DOGEGOV helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore DOGEGOV Price History now!

DOGEGOV Price Prediction Want to know where DOGEGOV might be heading? Our DOGEGOV price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See DOGEGOV token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!