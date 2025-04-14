DOGE Logo

DOGE (DOGE) Live Price Chart

$0.16578
$0.16578$0.16578
+2.11%(1D)

DOGE Live Price Data & Information

The current price of DOGE (DOGE) today is 0.16586 USD with a current market cap of $ 24.69B USD. DOGE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DOGE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 25.70M USD
- DOGE price change within the day is +2.11%
- It has a circulating supply of 148.84B USD

Get real-time price updates of the DOGE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DOGE price information.

DOGE Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of DOGE for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0034257+2.11%
30 Days$ -0.00844-4.85%
60 Days$ -0.09162-35.59%
90 Days$ -0.18311-52.48%
DOGE Price Change Today

Today, DOGE recorded a change of $ +0.0034257 (+2.11%), reflecting its latest market activity.

DOGE 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00844 (-4.85%), showing the token's short-term performance.

DOGE 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, DOGE saw a change of $ -0.09162 (-35.59%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

DOGE 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.18311 (-52.48%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

DOGE Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of DOGE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.16102
$ 0.16102$ 0.16102

$ 0.16961
$ 0.16961$ 0.16961

$ 0.74
$ 0.74$ 0.74

+1.15%

+2.11%

+19.01%

DOGE Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 24.69B
$ 24.69B$ 24.69B

$ 25.70M
$ 25.70M$ 25.70M

148.84B
148.84B 148.84B

What is DOGE (DOGE)

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency focused on actual utility as a currency. We provide fast block times and very low fees which make Dogecoin suitable for usage in micro-transactions but also as payment option for online shops. Dogecoin has been adopted as such by online retailers and can be used easily as means of consumer to consumer money transfer too.

DOGE is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check DOGE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about DOGE on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.



DOGE Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as DOGE, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of DOGE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our DOGE price prediction page.

DOGE Price History

Tracing DOGE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing DOGE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our DOGE price history page.

How to buy DOGE (DOGE)

Looking for how to buy DOGE? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

DOGE to Local Currencies

1 DOGE to VND
4,252.81626
1 DOGE to AUD
A$0.2620588
1 DOGE to GBP
0.124395
1 DOGE to EUR
0.1442982
1 DOGE to USD
$0.16586
1 DOGE to MYR
RM0.7314426
1 DOGE to TRY
6.3093144
1 DOGE to JPY
¥23.7312488
1 DOGE to RUB
13.6900844
1 DOGE to INR
14.26396
1 DOGE to IDR
Rp2,811.186019
1 DOGE to KRW
235.595837
1 DOGE to PHP
9.4507028
1 DOGE to EGP
￡E.8.4555428
1 DOGE to BRL
R$0.9719396
1 DOGE to CAD
C$0.2288868
1 DOGE to BDT
20.110525
1 DOGE to NGN
265.376
1 DOGE to UAH
6.8516766
1 DOGE to VES
Bs11.77606
1 DOGE to PKR
Rs46.4059694
1 DOGE to KZT
85.5373192
1 DOGE to THB
฿5.5596272
1 DOGE to TWD
NT$5.3771812
1 DOGE to AED
د.إ0.6087062
1 DOGE to CHF
Fr0.1343466
1 DOGE to HKD
HK$1.285415
1 DOGE to MAD
.د.م1.5391808
1 DOGE to MXN
$3.3437376

DOGE Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of DOGE, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official DOGE Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DOGE

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners

For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

April 14, 2025

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards

MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!

April 14, 2025

What is Tether (USDT)? Complete Guide to the Top Stablecoin in Crypto

This comprehensive guide explores Tether’s mechanics, historical development, and pivotal role in modern cryptocurrency markets—examining its technical infrastructure, market dominance, practical applications, and the controversies that have shaped it. Whether you’re a trader, investor, or crypto enthusiast, this guide provides the essential knowledge to understand this critical piece of cryptocurrency infrastructure with confidence.

April 14, 2025
Disclaimer

