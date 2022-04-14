DeLorean (DMC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DeLorean (DMC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DeLorean (DMC) Information DeLorean Labs is the official Web3 arm of the iconic DeLorean Motor Company (DMC) and is hyper-focused on innovative technologies and all things digital, a fusion between an iconic past and limitless future. DeLorean continues its tradition of innovation by introducing the world’s first tokenized electric vehicle utilizing the DeLorean Protocol, an industry first on-chain vehicle reservation, marketplace and analytics system. This Protocol is designed to provide consumers with a seamless and transparent ecosystem where cars can be digitally purchased, traded, authenticated, and tracked as never before. DeLorean will provide the industry with verified, immutable confirmation of vehicle ownership, maintenance, usage data and drive statistics. The ability to track vehicle performance analytics with unmatched accuracy and reliability. At the heart of the DeLorean ecosystem lies $DMC, a token that combines cultural significance, utility, and the backing of an iconic Web2 brand. Official Website: https://deloreanlabs.com Whitepaper: https://ws.onehub.com/secure_share/yo8s5rm2 Block Explorer: https://suiscan.xyz/mainnet/coin/0x4c981f3ff786cdb9e514da897ab8a953647dae2ace9679e8358eec1e3e8871ac::dmc::DMC/txs Buy DMC Now!

DeLorean (DMC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DeLorean (DMC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 10.48M $ 10.48M $ 10.48M Total Supply: $ 12.80B $ 12.80B $ 12.80B Circulating Supply: $ 3.03B $ 3.03B $ 3.03B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 44.30M $ 44.30M $ 44.30M All-Time High: $ 0.02485 $ 0.02485 $ 0.02485 All-Time Low: $ 0.002973802799365675 $ 0.002973802799365675 $ 0.002973802799365675 Current Price: $ 0.003461 $ 0.003461 $ 0.003461 Learn more about DeLorean (DMC) price

DeLorean (DMC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DeLorean (DMC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DMC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DMC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DMC's tokenomics, explore DMC token's live price!

