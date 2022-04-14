Dmail Network (DMAIL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Dmail Network (DMAIL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Dmail Network (DMAIL) Information Dmail Network is building an AI-powered decentralized communication infrastructure, offering encrypted emails, consolidated notifications, and precise marketing services across multiple chains and applications, catering to users, developers, and marketers. Official Website: https://dmail.ai/ Whitepaper: https://dmailnetwork.gitbook.io/dmail-network Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xcC6f1e1B87cfCbe9221808d2d85C501aab0B5192

Dmail Network (DMAIL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dmail Network (DMAIL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 6.63M $ 6.63M $ 6.63M Total Supply: $ 200.00M $ 200.00M $ 200.00M Circulating Supply: $ 115.22M $ 115.22M $ 115.22M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.50M $ 11.50M $ 11.50M All-Time High: $ 1.2467 $ 1.2467 $ 1.2467 All-Time Low: $ 0.05797594981156078 $ 0.05797594981156078 $ 0.05797594981156078 Current Price: $ 0.05751 $ 0.05751 $ 0.05751 Learn more about Dmail Network (DMAIL) price

Dmail Network (DMAIL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Dmail Network (DMAIL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DMAIL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DMAIL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DMAIL's tokenomics, explore DMAIL token's live price!

