Divi Price (DIVI)
The live Divi (DIVI) price today is $ 0.0010249, with a 29.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current DIVI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0010249 per DIVI.
Divi currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 4,758,483, with a circulating supply of 4.64B DIVI. During the last 24 hours, DIVI traded between $ 0.00078883 (low) and $ 0.00104994 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.183363, while the all-time low was $ 0.00034895.
In short-term performance, DIVI moved -- in the last hour and -2.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Divi is $ 4.76M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DIVI is 4.64B, with a total supply of 4649108805.950047. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.76M.
--
+29.92%
-2.34%
-2.34%
During today, the price change of Divi to USD was $ +0.00023602.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Divi to USD was $ -0.0002009689.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Divi to USD was $ -0.0002900870.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Divi to USD was $ -0.00031776272.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00023602
|+29.92%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002009689
|-19.60%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002900870
|-28.30%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00031776272
|-23.66%
In 2040, the price of Divi could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Divi is an eco-friendly blockchain project with two fundamental principles: self-custody & simplicity. True to the founding vision of "crypto made easy," Divi is on a mission to reduce the complexity of blockchain technology with uncompromising self-custodial solutions, all while enabling network participants to earn a competitive rate of return (ROR). By leveraging its proof of stake (POS) consensus mechanism distributed across a diverse ecosystem of individual nodes, Divi offers a scalable FinTech solution ready for global adoption.
Divi has developed an innovative, patent-pending UX-focused mobile wallet simple enough for non-technical users. Divi’s mobile solution, DiviWallet, is 100% self-custodial with near-instant global settlement and ultra-low transaction fees. Divi Wallet has several features that make it stand out from other mobile crypto wallets: human-readable addresses, non-custodial staking vaults, a lottery block, the ability to deploy a mobile masternode in one click, and supports in-app swaps between nearly 300 different crypto assets.
Since completing the goals laid out in the original whitepaper, an updated roadmap was released in September 2022. Complete with vertically integrated solutions, Divi will allow organizations the ability to integrate their self-custodial wallet into their own business ecosystems. Other roadmap highlights include a robust DeFi protocol which will strengthen the $DIVI trading market, an innovative liquidity provisioning protocol for NFTs, and a loyalty framework that enables businesses to collaborate quicker and share loyalty assets. In addition, through the LightningWorks initiative, users will be able to utilize $DIVI via interactive comics, NFTs, and Web 3.0 gaming. Of course, users can expect continued coin integrations, as well.
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What is Divi about?
Divi is an eco-friendly blockchain project centered around two core principles: self-custody and simplicity. It aims to simplify blockchain technology while maintaining self-custodial solutions, enabling users to earn a competitive rate of return. Utilizing a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism across a diverse network of individual nodes, Divi offers a scalable FinTech solution designed for global adoption.
What makes Divi unique?
Divi stands out with its innovative, patent-pending UX-focused mobile wallet, DiviWallet, which is 100% self-custodial. It features human-readable addresses, non-custodial staking vaults, a lottery block, one-click deployment of mobile masternodes, and in-app swaps for nearly 300 crypto assets. These features make it exceptionally user-friendly and accessible, even for non-technical users.
What's the history of Divi?
Since achieving the goals outlined in its original whitepaper, Divi released an updated roadmap in September 2022. This roadmap includes vertically integrated solutions, allowing businesses to incorporate self-custodial wallets into their ecosystems. It also highlights a robust DeFi protocol, an NFT liquidity provisioning protocol, and a loyalty framework for businesses. Additionally, the LightningWorks initiative will enable $DIVI usage in interactive comics, NFTs, and Web 3.0 gaming, alongside continued coin integrations.
What's next for Divi?
Divi's future includes the rollout of its updated roadmap, featuring vertically integrated solutions, a DeFi protocol, NFT liquidity provisioning, and a loyalty framework. The LightningWorks initiative will introduce $DIVI into interactive media and gaming. Continued coin integrations are also expected.
What can Divi be used for?
Divi can be used for self-custodial wallet solutions, staking, deploying masternodes, and swapping between various crypto assets. Its DeFi protocol, NFT features, and loyalty framework also make it suitable for businesses and individuals looking to integrate blockchain technology into their operations and engage in Web 3.0 activities.
What is the current price of Divi?
The live price of Divi (DIVI) is £0.000755977248143430000 GBP. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.
How is Divi positioned in the market?
Divi currently sits at market rank #1728, supported by a market capitalization of £3509908.17023835810000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.
What is the circulating supply of DIVI?
The circulating supply of DIVI is 4642897336.011239 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.
What is the 24-hour price range of Divi?
During the last 24 hours, Divi traded within a range of £0.0005818494805863810000 (24-hour low) and £0.0007744470210905580000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.
How far is Divi from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?
Divi reached an all-time high of £0.13525051824697410000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is £0.0002573892679672650000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.
How active is DIVI trading today?
Trading volume over the past 24 hours is £--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.
What influences the recent trend direction for Divi?
The current price movement of 29.91% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Smart Contract Platform,Masternodes,Ethereum Ecosystem,Proof of Stake (PoS). Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.
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