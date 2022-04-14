DF Capital DAO (DFC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DF Capital DAO (DFC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DF Capital DAO (DFC) Information The main idea and task of our DF Capital is to become the number one community in TON, to create a synergy effect within it through popularisation and filling missing niches, services and products. On top of the TON blockchain we launched the DFC token, which will socially connect all participants in this crypto sector into something more integral. Official Website: https://definder.club/ Block Explorer: https://tonscan.org/jetton/EQD26zcd6Cqpz7WyLKVH8x_cD6D7tBrom6hKcycv8L8hV0GP Buy DFC Now!

DF Capital DAO (DFC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DF Capital DAO (DFC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.26M $ 1.26M $ 1.26M Total Supply: $ 200.00M $ 200.00M $ 200.00M Circulating Supply: $ 26.56M $ 26.56M $ 26.56M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.52M $ 9.52M $ 9.52M All-Time High: $ 3.8 $ 3.8 $ 3.8 All-Time Low: $ 0.04691586069625172 $ 0.04691586069625172 $ 0.04691586069625172 Current Price: $ 0.0476 $ 0.0476 $ 0.0476 Learn more about DF Capital DAO (DFC) price

DF Capital DAO (DFC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DF Capital DAO (DFC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DFC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DFC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DFC's tokenomics, explore DFC token's live price!

