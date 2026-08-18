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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on DEXE, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on DEXE, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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DEXE (DEXE) Technical Analysis Today

DEXE (DEXE) Technical Analysis Today

The DEXE Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into DEXE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about DEXE's analysis below.

DEXE (DEXE) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$1.918---5.75%-94.43%-86.32%
Know more about DEXE Price

DEXE Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of DEXE across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 16
Neutral 4
Buy 6
Moving Averages:SellSell 10Neutral 0Buy 4
Technical Indicators:SellSell 6Neutral 4Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
1.9166
1.9163
R2
1.9163
1.9159
R1
1.9156
1.9157
PP
1.9153
1.9153
S1
1.9146
1.9149
S2
1.9143
1.9147
S3
1.9136
1.9143

DEXE Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.60M
$6.22 M
$6.81 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.07M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.75 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.82 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.09M
7-Day Active Buys
$2.00 M
7-Day Active Sells
$2.09 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

DEXE Capital Flow

Net InflowDEXEUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.25 M1.93
2026-08-17-$0.09 M1.95
2026-08-16-$0.21 M1.85
2026-08-15-$0.07 M1.95
2026-08-14-$0.12 M1.92

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about DEXE

Trade DEXE (DEXE) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live DEXE price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
DEXE/USDT
$1.918
$1.918$1.918
-1.83%
78.11K (USDT)
DEXE/BTC
$0.00002982
$0.00002982$0.00002982
-1.97%
4.50K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

DEXE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

DEXE
DEXE
USD
USD

1 DEXE = 1.918 USD